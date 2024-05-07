Chesterfield & Clowne Nurseries amongst best in the UK according to parents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was cause for celebration at Children 1st Day Nurseries on receiving the news that the company and two of its Derbyshire nurseries had been named in the ‘Top 20 Most Recommended’ awards by leading peer review site DayNurseries.co.uk. it had been named one of the ‘Top 20 Most Recommended’ large nursery groups in the UK.

Children 1st has been named as one of the ‘Top 20 Most Recommended Large Nursery Groups’ in the UK, whilst two of its nurseries, Children 1st @ St Peter & St Paul in Chesterfield and Children 1st @ Clowne were listed as ‘Top 20 Most Recommended Nurseries’ in the East Midlands. Both nurseries have the perfect 10/10 review score.

The annual Top 20 Most Recommended Nursery Awards lists the most recommended day nurseries and nursery groups in each region of the UK and is compiled by leading peer review site Daynurseries.co.uk using the review scores given by parents. The nurseries are rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning resources, equipment, ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness and safeguarding as well as value for money.

Children and Staff From Children 1st @ Clowne Celebrate Their Top 20 Award

Children 1st has a review score of 9.9 out of 10, and in its nurseries in Clowne, Chesterfield, Stoke, Derby, Leek and Grantham all currently have the perfect 10/10 score. The full listing is available to view here.

Being listed as ‘Most Recommended’ is a considerable achievement for everyone at Children 1st Day Nurseries and is highly valued as it is based on the views of parents and carers of children who attend the nursery.

Margaret Mason OBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Children 1st Day Nurseries comments: “We are proud to have been named in the Top 20 and I would like to thank all staff for their continued dedication and to all the parents who have taken time to leave us a review.”

“Our focus is always on our children and giving them the best start in life through exceptional education in amazing nursery environments. To know that parents recognise and value this, and are happy with the service we provide everyday, is fantastic news for our nursery teams.”