Cheers and celebrations at Granville Academy!

Cheers and celebrations were the order of the day at Granville Academy, part of Affinity Learning Partnership, as students opened results that significantly exceed national averages and sustained the school’s impressive 2024 outcomes.

Executive Principal, Michelle Oliphant, said: “We are so proud of our students, our staff and everything we have accomplished together!

“When we looked through the results, we couldn’t stop smiling. At nearly every level we saw impressive individual performances and collective successes that show our school is moving forward with real pace and purpose.”

In maths, for example, over one in four students achieved a grade 7 or above, with well over 50% securing at least a 5. Nearly 80% of young people got a pass in English, and a phenomenal 82% of those who took Physics got at least a 7.

Michelle added: “While it is great to see that students have thrived in these core areas, it is fantastic to see the breadth of the subjects where students have excelled. In drama, for example, 90% of students secured at least a 5, with a similar percentage getting a 4 or above in DT.

“In PE, we also saw 60% of students getting one of the very top grades and our Health and Social Care were really impressive.

“In short, our young people have been able to thrive wherever their talents and interests lie.”

While collectively results were high, there were also a number of notable individual success stories. These included:

•Ethan Coxon - 7 x grade 9s and 3 x grade 8s

•Katie Jones - 6 x grade 9s, 3 x grade 8s and 1 x 7 (1.5 grades above academy targets on average)

•Ben White - 6 x grade 9s, 3 x grade 8s and 1 x 7 (1 grade on average above academy targets)

•Esme Stevenson - 6 x grade 9s, 1 x 8, 1 x 7 and 1 x 6 (1.5 grades above academy targets on average)

•Leon Tomlin - 3 x grade 9s, 4 x grade 8s, 2 x grade 7s and 1 x 6

•Ben Gittings and Evie Solomon both secured a strong set of results with their grades averaging 2.5 grades above their academy targets.

The school is also celebrating strong attainment for disadvantaged students who have secured outcomes significantly above other students of similar backgrounds across the country. These students achieved an average Grade 4, which is not only an improvement on last year but also well above national standards.

Kathy Hardy, CEO of Affinity Learning Partnership, added: “These results mark the end of a fantastic 12 months for Granville.

“It is only eight months ago that Ofsted found that the school had an “unwavering ambition for pupils” and the outcomes being shared today is testament to that.

“Students and staff have really pulled together showing resilience, determination and, above all else, created an environment where people really feel they can thrive. With the support of our wider community, the outcomes are hugely pleasing.”