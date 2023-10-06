Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The challenge, which set out to raise £10,000 came about following the diagnosis of Dr Louise Jordan, widely known across north Derbyshire for her work as a doctor - and as the star of the BBC documentary, The Real Peak Practice, which was filmed in 2017.

A hugely active and popular member within the local community, many of Louise’s friends and associates came together to support a fundraising mission for her chosen charity, the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), part of the Leeds Hospital Trust.

The challenge saw pupils from S.Anselm’s host various sponsored activities including a ‘Walk the Equator’ challenge, which clocked up over 14,000 km miles collectively from across the school.

Dr Louise pictured with her partner Rob and their dog Monty

To further boost the fundraising events a team of 14 adults to include parents and teachers from S.Anslem’s, St Anne’s in Bakewell and St Peter’s & St Paul’s in Chesterfield set out to walk the National Three Peaks, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours.

Commenting on the challenge, Jilly Lacey, a language teacher from S.Anslem’s and participant in the three peaks challenge, commented: “Many of the staff and families at S.Anselm’s know Dr Jordan, having also been a former parent at the school - and so we wanted to join together as teachers, pupils and parents to help raise funds for this incredibly worthy cause.

“The children across the school have worked hard to find creative ways to fundraise - and to match their enthusiasm a group of us took on the three peaks with many manging to hit our time target despite the blood, sweat - and a few tears!”

Esther Wakeman, CEO from the Leeds Hospital Trust, commented; “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the National Three Peaks fundraising challenge. The team absolutely smashed their target, raising over £23,000 for our appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, here in Leeds.

The Three Peaks Team

“The money raised will help us get even closer to making Rob’s dream of a specialist MND centre a reality, creating a space where people living with MND and their families can get the best possible care and support.”

Dr Louise Jordan commented: “MND is a vicious disease with no cure and every day it takes a little more of me, and other suffers, away. This money gives me cause to believe that one day they will find a cure, and meanwhile allows for comfort and hope.

“Thank you to all the intrepid climbers and thank you to all who have donated.”

To date the challenge has raised over £25,000.