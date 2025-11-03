Caring dad shows sweet side after becoming new lollipop man at Derbyshire primary school

Pete Kelly in his role as a lollipop man, with children from the school

A Derbyshire dad who spends his days keeping people safe on the railways is now helping protect children on the roads too — after becoming his village’s new lollipop man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Kelly already works in a safety-critical role on the railways but has now taken on a second job ensuring pupils can cross the road safely outside Turnditch CE Primary School.

The caring dad, whose five-year-old son Finley attends the school, stepped forward to help when the village had been without a school crossing patrol for three years following the retirement of its long-serving lollipop lady who was also a dinner lady and governor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hard-working Pete, 46, who lives locally, confessed he would have happily taken on the job as a volunteer but there is a necessity for the role to be paid as it involves children and road safety.

Pete Kelly in his role as a lollipop man

“My wife couldn’t believe I’d gone for it!” he said. “I thought it would be a cool thing to do.

“I think the job speaks for itself – it’s important and everyone just feels a little bit safer.”

Pete is loving the job which involves two shifts of approximately 40 minutes each at the start and end of the school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m really enjoying it. It’s been very well received. A couple of mums have said they are less anxious now.”

Pete’s job involves keeping children safe at the side of the road before moving into the middle to stop traffic and allow the youngsters to cross.

The school, which is part of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, is situated on the side of a main road and for the past three years teachers have been donning hi-vis vests at the start and end of the day to help children cross safely.

Head of School Roxanne Bunn said she was delighted that Pete had taken on the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re really pleased. We have had a lollipop lady in situ for 33 years. It is a busy road. Pete had seen us there in the morning and really wanted to help.

“It’s been really positive for the whole community. It’s made a real difference to the school. It just feels like a big family and everyone wants to look after each other which is why Pete has stepped into this role. We are over the moon!”

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted that Pete has kindly agreed to take on the job of lollipop man, helping children at Turnditch CE Primary School.

“In all our schools we take care to emphasise the importance of road safety awareness and having a visible lollipop man makes such a difference to the school community. Thank you to Pete for stepping up to help Turnditch Primary. It’s an important job and we are very pleased to have recruited such an ideal candidate.”