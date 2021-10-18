Derbyshire Times 'first class' new starters supplement 2021

Can you spot your little ones in our Derbyshire school starters gallery 2021?

Schools across Derbyshire have bid a warm welcome to sets of new pupils as they embark on the exciting first stage of their educational journey.

That first time you pack your little ones off to school with shiny shoes, a big smile on their face, and a brand new uniform, is a time that parents will always remember.

With the help of schools in Chesterfield and surrounding areas, the Derbyshire Times has published its special ‘first class’ new starters supplement 2021 to help commemorate the occasion this year.

Can you spot your little one in our gallery below?

Parents or grandparents are also able to buy the photos as a momento by clicking here.

Are your little ones all grown up? See if they feature in our retro gallery of first school photos in Chesterfield from 2013 and 2015?

1. Reception class at North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy

Reception class at North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Abercrombie Primary and Nursery School Reception class

Abercrombie Primary

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Spire Junior School Year 3 pupils

Derbyshire Times new starters. Spire junior school year 3 pupils.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Brockwell Nursery and Infant School hedgehog and field mice class

Brockwell Nursery and Infant School

Photo: Brian Eyre

