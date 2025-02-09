Buxton & Leek College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by touring schools across Derbyshire and the High Peak in an iconic 42ft American school bus

Running from 10th – 16th February 2025, this years’ National Apprenticeship Week (NAW2025) focuses on highlighting the value of apprenticeships for young people, employees, and employers, aiming to inspire individuals from all backgrounds to explore diverse opportunities and break down barriers to technical skills.

NAW 2025 promises to be the biggest week in the apprenticeship calendar, celebrating the contributions of apprentices to the workforce.

Buxton & Leek College’s Apprenticeship Team of Instructor Mentors, Business Development Team and the college’s Schools’ Liaison team will be out and about celebrating the success and progress of its apprentices across different areas, including business management and finance, early years and education, hair and beauty, hospitality and catering, engineering and carpentry and joinery.

As part of the University of Derby the team will also be discussing higher degree apprenticeships in health and social care, engineering, leadership and management, teaching education and children's services as well as uniformed services.

Starting on February February 10th through to February 16th, Buxton & Leek College will be visiting 20 schools across Derbyshire and the High Peak hosting apprenticeship themed activities and quizzes for year 11 students.

There will also be on campus events at Leek and Buxton on Thursday 13th February between 5 and 7pm, where staff will be on hand to answer any questions from college learners who may be considering an apprenticeship when they finish their current course or chat to students who wish to enrol for September.

Buxton & Leek College apprenticeship starts have increased by 26.7% this year, reflecting the increased demand for high-apprenticeship programmes as well as showing the strength in our employer partnerships and the dedication of our teaching and support teams.

Stephanie Traynor, Operations Manager for Apprenticeships, is keen to see more students choosing the apprenticeship route: “Opening opportunities within the workforce from the very start, apprenticeships offer more than just earning power, and we’ve seen young people thriving in a variety of industries as they develop their personal and professional skills through the practical experience they’re excited to engage with.

“Students climb that career ladder faster on an apprenticeship and we can’t wait to speak to students during National Apprenticeships Week about the benefits of apprenticeships at Buxton & Leek College.”

Want to find out more about apprentices and how Buxton & Leek College can help you boost your career? Visit blc.ac.uk or email [email protected]