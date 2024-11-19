Buxton & Leek College hospitality apprentice from the Barrell Inn selected as finalist in Tourism Young Achiever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buxton & Leek College apprentice has proved he is a cut above the rest reaching the final of a regional tourism awards.

Level 2 Hospitality Apprentice Oliver Curl, who works at the Barrel Inn at Hope in Derbyshire has been selected as a finalist for the Tourism Young Achiever award in the Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby Tourism Awards.

Recognising outstanding accomplishments across the industry, the awards showcase the sectors contribution to the local economy and celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals.

Oliver’s nomination is testament to his hard work and dedication to the hospitality sector.

L2 Hospitality Apprentice Oliver Curl

“Oliver is an exemplary apprentice who commenced his hospitality team member apprenticeship in January 2024 and to say that he has hit the ground running would be an understatement.

“The amount of work he has completed is exceptional, also completing supervisory duties in the workplace to increase his skill set.

“His excellent people skills are evident especially how he can identify his team’s individual personalities, skills, and using this knowledge to ensure that the restaurant runs efficiently and smoothly. Oliver is an excellent representative of both his employer, the Barrell Inn and Buxton & Leek College."

With Career paths from Level 2 through to higher education at University, Hospitality and Catering Apprentices at Buxton & Leek College are taught by leading industry professionals with many years of experience both within the kitchens and front of house including working at leading restaurants and in some cases working for the royal family.

With our seven industry kitchens and our recently opened Harpurs Bistro, our programmes give students the confidence and skills to work in a busy kitchen and service environment.

From providing students with the basic knowledge and understanding of the principles of food preparation through to more advanced culinary techniques, the world’s your Oyster at BLC.

Many of our former students are now working as Head Chefs in top restaurants throughout the UK, and as a result we have superb links with industry encouraging them to collaborate with our programmes ensuring our students are industry ready.

Whether you are deciding on your next steps after school, currently working in the sector and want to brush up on your skills or take on more responsibility in your role we offer a variety of programmes to suit your needs.

If you have been inspired by Oliver’s Success, you can find out more at blc.ac.uk or register to visit our open event this Thursday between 5pm and 7pm at www.blc.ac.uk.

We can’t wait to show you around our award-winning teaching facilities. You could be a master chef in no time, and, like Oliver, we could be sharing your future success.