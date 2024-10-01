Buxton & Leek College apprentices earn more than just a wage with national awards nominations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As you start your career earning money is great, but it’s even better when you are nominated for excellence in your work as Buxton & Leek College’s apprentices have found reaching the finals of regional competitions.

Three apprenticeship students from Buxton & Leek College (BLC) have reached the finals of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, which this week celebrates achievements and contributions within the apprenticeship community.

Representing BLC for Higher Apprentice of the Year is Aaron Woodward, who will also be representing the college in the WorldSkills UK finals later this year. Aaron is studying Level 4 Professional Accounting Technician and working with Bradbury and Sons Ltd. Oliver Healey from the Rolls Royce Nuclear Skills Academy, a programme utilised by both UoD and BLC, is up for Advanced Apprentice of the year, and Intermediate Apprentice of the Year hopeful Oliver Curl from The Barrel Inn Bretton is studying a level 2 qualification in Hospitality Team Member.

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards annually bring together apprentices, training providers, and businesses to celebrate the flourishing apprenticeship network across the region through awards in 14 different categories. Winners will be announced this Thursday, 3rd October 2024 and the University is proud to be the headline sponsor.

Having now seen seven incredible apprentices earn recognition by reaching the finals of national and regional competitions, Stephanie Traynor, Operations Manager for Apprenticeships, is keen to see more students choosing the apprenticeship route.

“Opening opportunities within the workforce from the very start, apprenticeships offer more than just earning power, and we’ve seen young people thriving in a variety of industries as they develop their personal and professional skills through the practical experience they’re excited to engage with.”

Buxton & Leek College has seen record levels of enrolment onto its courses for the upcoming academic year. With consistently high pass rates of over 90% in the past 4 years, the education provider has seen a 20% increase in student numbers, and their Apprenticeship team also celebrating a 23% increase in achievement rates for its apprentices.

Newly appointed Director of FE & Skills, Heather Marks, is proud of the students' achievements. “Buxton & Leek College is instrumental in cultivating the skills and expertise essential for our region’s growth.

“Our students are on a transformative journey, where they will learn and grow not just in classrooms and workshops but through our broader college experience as well.”

There’s a variety of apprenticeship vacancies available to view online at Apprenticeship Vacancies Archive - Buxton & Leek College (blc.ac.uk), and six start points throughout the year so it’s never too late to apply.

For more information on apprenticeships at Buxton & Leek College, you can contact [email protected] or visit the campuses during the college’s next Open Event on Saturday 5th October from 10am – 1pm.