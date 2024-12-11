Building Bridges: Alvaston Moor Academy strengthens parental engagement

Derby’s Alvaston Moor Academy is continuing its commitment to child and parental engagement to help overcome a host of barriers and foster greater inclusion. The school has made significant strides in connecting with all families in its community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the parents and students at Alvaston Moor, which is part of the Archway Learning Trust family of schools, faces unique challenges, including poverty, marginalisation, and literacy and language barriers. In an effort to combat these hurdles, the academy has responded with a range of initiatives aimed at fostering trust and understanding.

In a bid to be more inclusive, Alvaston Moor has begun translating letters into parents' first languages, for those who are not fluent English readers. It has also launched workshops addressing behaviour and attendance, which have drawn considerable engagement, with 115 parents participating this term alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, attendance at parents' evenings has surged by 72 per cent, reflecting a deeper connection between families and the school.

Alvaston Moor Academy Principal Gemma Tyres enaging with some of the students at the school.

Alvaston Moor Principal Gemma Tyers credits this to a deliberate strategy of relationship-building: “Positive relationships are at the heart of everything we do. When parents trust us, they engage more, which benefits their children’s education.

“Every child deserves the very best, and we hope that by encouraging parents to engage more with us their child benefits greatly.”

The school has even more plans to drive parental engagement further, with an ambitious home visit program, ensuring that all students receive equitable support. These personal meetings provide invaluable opportunities to address concerns, share updates, and foster mutual understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, highlighted the school’s achievements: “Alvaston Moor Academy demonstrates how proactive, community-driven initiatives can transform education. Their efforts in building trust and breaking barriers set a benchmark for other schools.”

Looking ahead, the academy plans to introduce video resources to help overcome literacy challenges among parents. By creating accessible, visual content, they aim to make critical information clearer and further ease communication gaps. Recruitment efforts will also expand to bolster representation and strengthen community ties.

Gemma shared her aspirations for the future: “We envision a school where every family feels truly included and supported. By continuing to innovate and engage, we’re paving the way for deeper connections and brighter futures for all our students.”

Through its holistic, inclusive approach, Alvaston Moor Academy is not only addressing immediate challenges but also laying the foundation for sustained success and unity, ensuring every student leaves Alvaston Moor Academy with choice and opportunity.

Alvaston Moor Academy is part of Archway Learning Trust, a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire.