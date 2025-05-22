Bubble popping party wagon encourages families to get active on the school run

Bubble bonanza has hit the streets of South Derbyshire as school children have been bursting with excitement in a bid to ease congestion at the school gates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Walk to School Week families have been encouraged to reach for their bubble wands and join a party procession on the morning commute to do their bit to reduce pollution and provide safer routes to school.

Hundreds of school children across East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire schools, including The Mease Spencer Academy, in Hilton, took part ditching the car and putting their best foot forward to bring some bubble popping fun to the journey into school this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, mascot Crumpet the Cow lead the event with his new bubble wagon bringing bubble fun to Derbyshire streets to encourage children to get active on their way into school.

Crumpet the Cow from National Forest Adventure Farm helps children get active on the way to school

Party procession walking buses hit the streets around four schools - The Mease Spencer Academy, in Hilton, Outwoods Primary School, in Burton, William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Stretton, and Richard Wakefield Primary School, in Tutbury.

Richard Simcox, CEO of Central Co-operative Learning Trust, which heads up two of the primary schools, said it was great to see how many families came together to get active on the way to school.

He said: “We are so excited to have Bubble Bonanza joining us to promote greener travel in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walking to school is not only good for the environment, cutting down pollution, but it also has great health benefits for children both physically and mentally. Research shows that children that walk to school are more likely to be focused and ready to learn when they arrive.

Youngsters join Bubble Bonanaza on the way to school as part of Walk to School Week

“It was fantastic to see so many families choosing to spend time together and support the campaign as it makes a huge difference, reducing congestion around our schools and improving the general air quality for everyone.”

The Government’s recent National Travel Survey shows that 40% of primary school pupils in the UK travel to school via a car. This traffic adds to congestion and pollution around school gates with around a quarter of schools in areas of high pollution.

Ivor Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Tom, said the farm park was keen to support the community campaign as it was nice to see the reactions of passersby and families as the Bubble Bonanza team and Crumpet the Cow filled the streets with bubble popping fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have always been passionate about supporting families to enjoy healthy, fun activities in the countryside. Bringing our new bubble wagon out to encourage the school children to walk to school seemed the perfect way to help families to get active and enjoy quality time together on the school run.”

Walk to School Week, from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd May, is an annual campaign run by Living Streets which is designed to encourage families to try greener ways of travelling to school. It follows research that shows children who start the school day walking, cycling or scooting arrive more alert and ready to learn. The initiative aims to help to reduce congestion, improve pollution and inspire healthier ways to travel.

Bubble Bonanza is being held at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, from Saturday 24th May to Sunday 1st June. The event will see amazing bubble feats by the 12 time Guinness World Record holder SamSam Bubbleman.

More information is available at www.adventurefarm.co.uk