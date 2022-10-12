Brookfield Community School sponsored walk raises £15,824 for Ashgate Hospice
Students at Chesterfield’s Brookfield Community School have raised over £15,000 for Ashgate Hospice with a 10k sponsored walk around Linacre Reservoir.
Headteacher Mr Hirst.said: “We are all extremely proud of the amount of money we have been able to raise for Ashgate Hospice. The aim of the event was to enable the whole school to come together to participate in an outdoor activity to raise money for Ashgate Hospice, who we are proud supporters of/proud to support. There's always lots of work that goes on behind the scenes organising events like this, and it was an excellent team effort from everyone involved. It has been a huge success and we’re thrilled to have presented Ashgate Hospice with a cheque for £15,824.”
Adele Taylor from Ashgate Hospice, added: "What an amazing amount raised by Brookfield Community School. It is going to make a such a difference to Ashgate Hospice and help us to continue to care for patients and their families across North Derbyshire.”