Headteacher Mr Hirst.said: “We are all extremely proud of the amount of money we have been able to raise for Ashgate Hospice. The aim of the event was to enable the whole school to come together to participate in an outdoor activity to raise money for Ashgate Hospice, who we are proud supporters of/proud to support. There's always lots of work that goes on behind the scenes organising events like this, and it was an excellent team effort from everyone involved. It has been a huge success and we’re thrilled to have presented Ashgate Hospice with a cheque for £15,824.”