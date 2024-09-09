Bradwell Infant School children raise money for local charities

The children at Bradwell Infant School developed their gardening skills at an after-school Gardening Club, and used the money they received from selling the plants they grew, to support some local charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children aged between 5 and 7, helped by a group of school staff, learnt how to sow seeds, watered and tended to them over the spring months and then, when they were grown, sold them in the playground, before and after school over a number of weeks.

They then decided they wanted to use the money they made from the plant sales to help other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children sponsored a hearing dog and made contributions to various charities. The children also particularly wanted to support charities which were started in Bradwell. We have donated some money to ‘CRY’ (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and ‘Ebenezer Bradwell Bequest Fund’, two very worthwhile recipients.

We all enjoyed growing flowers, fruits and vegetables to raise money for charities and to give back to our local community.