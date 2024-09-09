Bradwell Infant School children raise money for local charities
The children aged between 5 and 7, helped by a group of school staff, learnt how to sow seeds, watered and tended to them over the spring months and then, when they were grown, sold them in the playground, before and after school over a number of weeks.
They then decided they wanted to use the money they made from the plant sales to help other people.
The children sponsored a hearing dog and made contributions to various charities. The children also particularly wanted to support charities which were started in Bradwell. We have donated some money to ‘CRY’ (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and ‘Ebenezer Bradwell Bequest Fund’, two very worthwhile recipients.
We all enjoyed growing flowers, fruits and vegetables to raise money for charities and to give back to our local community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.