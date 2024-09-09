Bradwell Infant School children raise money for local charities

By Becky Gordine
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The children at Bradwell Infant School developed their gardening skills at an after-school Gardening Club, and used the money they received from selling the plants they grew, to support some local charities.

The children aged between 5 and 7, helped by a group of school staff, learnt how to sow seeds, watered and tended to them over the spring months and then, when they were grown, sold them in the playground, before and after school over a number of weeks.

They then decided they wanted to use the money they made from the plant sales to help other people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children sponsored a hearing dog and made contributions to various charities. The children also particularly wanted to support charities which were started in Bradwell. We have donated some money to ‘CRY’ (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and ‘Ebenezer Bradwell Bequest Fund’, two very worthwhile recipients.

We all enjoyed growing flowers, fruits and vegetables to raise money for charities and to give back to our local community.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice