Bonjour, Hola, Ciao! Asterdale goes global for European Languages Day

Children at Asterdale Primary School said “wilkommen” to the world during European Languages Day.

Each class chose a country to learn about, dressed up in their flag colours, and took part in fun activities including flag making, a countries bingo game, and exploring famous landmarks with virtual country tours.

Classes also picked up a few new ways to say hello in languages such as Polish, French, Spanish and German.

Kerry Knowles, who organised the day at the school, part of Odyssey Collaborative Trust, said: “The day really helped to foster and understanding and inquisitiveness about discovering different languages and cultures. We mark the day every year as we want children to developing and understanding of the value of speaking a foreign language.”

The school teaches French to pupils and said it is keen to use days like European Languages Day to show that a language is more than just words and a country, it is about connecting people and sparking curiosity about different cultures.

“We really saw the enthusiasm from children on the day, asking lots of fantastic questions and learning about some wonderful places,” said Kerry.

Head teacher John O’Leary said teachers and children both embraced the day, finding out more about our European neighbours along the way.

“European languages day provides us with an opportunity each year to promote diversity within our school community and celebrate this in a way which encourages all our pupils to make meaningful connections with the wider world. At Asterdale, we recognise the power of diversity in shaping our learners’ thoughts and perceptions of the world around them in readiness for life in modern day Britain celebrating tolerance at its broadest level.”