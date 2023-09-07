Bolsover sixth form: PM Rishi Sunak "delighted" at green light for post-16 education
The Prime Minister made the comments at Prime Minister’s Questions (on Wednesday, September 7) when he said the facilities would provide ‘a world class education’.
The sixth form centre, which will be linked to The Bolsover School, will be home to 400 students aged between 16 and 19. There are currently no further or higher educational facilities in the area meaning students travel upwards of an hour to nearby schools.
Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, has raised the issue in Parliament on a number of occasions and held meetings with Department for Education ministers.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Rishi Sunak said: "Can I congratulate everyone involved with the successful bid for the new sixth form. I am delighted that bid was (successful) because I know my honourable friend (Mark Fletcher) shares my desire to provide a world class education for every single one of our young people because that is the best way to provide them with the opportunity for a better life.”
Plans for the sixth form were given the go-ahead in late August and Mr Fletcher described it as “the proudest day of my life”.
He said: “I genuinely could not be happier for young people across our constituency, who will now have access to a good quality post-16 education locally.
“Children growing up in communities across Bolsover will now have better life chances because of the Government’s support and I could not be prouder of Matt Hall and all those involved who have helped make this project a success. I look forward to working with them over the coming months to deliver this life changing project for the young people of Bolsover.’’
The sixth form will be run by Redhill Academy Trust and Tim Croft, representing the Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the free school bid for a post-16 centre. It is something that has been sadly lacking in the local area and will help to raise the aspirations of the community for generations to come.”