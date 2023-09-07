News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Bolsover sixth form: PM Rishi Sunak "delighted" at green light for post-16 education

Rishi Sunak has said he is “delighted” that plans for a sixth form centre in Bolsover have been given the go-ahead.
By Oliver McManus
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Prime Minister made the comments at Prime Minister’s Questions (on Wednesday, September 7) when he said the facilities would provide ‘a world class education’.

The sixth form centre, which will be linked to The Bolsover School, will be home to 400 students aged between 16 and 19. There are currently no further or higher educational facilities in the area meaning students travel upwards of an hour to nearby schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, has raised the issue in Parliament on a number of occasions and held meetings with Department for Education ministers.

Mark Fletcher and Rishi Sunak have hailed the successful sixth form bidMark Fletcher and Rishi Sunak have hailed the successful sixth form bid
Mark Fletcher and Rishi Sunak have hailed the successful sixth form bid
Most Popular

Speaking in the House of Commons, Rishi Sunak said: "Can I congratulate everyone involved with the successful bid for the new sixth form. I am delighted that bid was (successful) because I know my honourable friend (Mark Fletcher) shares my desire to provide a world class education for every single one of our young people because that is the best way to provide them with the opportunity for a better life.”

READ THIS: Mum and step-dad of murdered Jacob Crouch sentence appeals rejected

Plans for the sixth form were given the go-ahead in late August and Mr Fletcher described it as “the proudest day of my life”.

He said: “I genuinely could not be happier for young people across our constituency, who will now have access to a good quality post-16 education locally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Children growing up in communities across Bolsover will now have better life chances because of the Government’s support and I could not be prouder of Matt Hall and all those involved who have helped make this project a success. I look forward to working with them over the coming months to deliver this life changing project for the young people of Bolsover.’’

The sixth form will be run by Redhill Academy Trust and Tim Croft, representing the Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the free school bid for a post-16 centre. It is something that has been sadly lacking in the local area and will help to raise the aspirations of the community for generations to come.”

Related topics:Rishi SunakMark FletcherPrime MinisterGovernment