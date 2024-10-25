Bolsover school’s love shines through thanks to its vision says SIAMS report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire school, described by parents as a ‘refuge’, has been praised for the way its Christian vision and values allow children and families to flourish.

Bolsover Church of England (VC) Junior School was visited by an inspector as part of the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, which looks at the effectiveness of a school’s Christian vision, values and leadership.

The vision of the Bolsover school, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) family, is ‘with faith, hope and love we grow together’ and the inspector noted those values are not just physically engraved in the school’s building, but are also the foundations upon which a “truly inclusive and caring school” has been built.

The report states: “The Christian vision underpins all aspects of school life at Bolsover Junior School. Leaders, staff and governors are proud of the difference this makes.” The inspector also noted that the vision empowers pupils to make ethical choices and be ‘agents of change’.

Pupils at Bolsover CofE Junior School with their school vision

Staff also see love as the golden thread that runs through the school and, when sharing knowledge about other faiths, the vision of ‘love thy neighbour’ is linked to the importance of respecting and learning from pupils and staff from all faiths and cultures.

The school was also praised for extending its love and support beyond the school gates to parents and the wider community.

The inspector noted: “Parents refer to the school as a refuge, where help is readily available if required. They are happy to discuss any concerns and are confident that the staff will be able to help or signpost them to the support that they need.”

Parents also said staff go ‘above and beyond’ for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), ensuring The Orchard provides a ‘caring environment for pupils who need a more personalised provision. It is part of a carefully planned response to improve school engagement, enabling pupils to work in ways which build self-confidence and a sense of pride.’

Headteacher Claire Bailey said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of this inspection and feel the report really does reflect Bolsover Church of England Junior School.”

The pastoral support at the school was described by the inspector as ‘exceptional’ with older pupils being well prepared for life after junior school.

Also highlighted was the school’s ‘Bolsover welcome’ at the start of collective worship and the space given to allow pupils to reflect. The school also has a church council with

Dr Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of DDAT, added: “Congratulations to everyone at Bolsover Church of England Junior School on this report which is such a wonderful reflection of the school and its vision and values.”