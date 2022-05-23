‘Bolsover needs a sixth form’ says MP in talks with Education Secretary

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher recently met with Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi MP as part of his longstanding campaign to restore post-16 education to the area.

The Bolsover constituency currently has no further or higher educational facilities, meaning pupils have to leave the area to continue their studies.

There are post-16 provisions in neighbouring constuencies including Chesterfield College, as well as North Notts College in Mansfield and Netherthorpe Sixth Form in Staveley among others.

Previous attempts were made to rectify the lack of post-16 provision with the launch of the Aspire Sixth Form in 2014, which operated across the Bolsover School, Heritage High School in Clowne, Shirebrook Academy, and Springwell Community College in Staveley,

However, issues regarding transport remained and the provision closed in 2016 due to a shortage of student numbers.

Mr Fletcher presented the Education Secretary with a report on the cost and times of journeys from villages in Bolsover to nearby colleges and sixth forms.

It highlighted how 10 out of the 13 major settlements in the north of the constituency would all be better served by a sixth form in the area.

Mr Fletcher said: “One of my main priorities as the Member of Parliament is to provide post-16 provision within the constituency by creating a sixth form at The Bolsover School.

“The site would be centrally located in the constituency, build on the ‘Good’ Ofsted rating secured by the school, give those children from low-income family’s opportunities to further their education locally, address the local skills crisis, and ultimately, give our children the best possible start in life.

“If we are serious about levelling up and providing equal opportunity regardless of geography, then a sixth form is a vital piece of the jigsaw.”

Since being elected in 2019, Mr Fletcher has been working with stakeholders, such as the Regional Schools Commissioner, Derbyshire County Council, and The Bolsover School, as well as meeting with Ministers from the Department for Education and raising the issue with the Prime Minister in a bid to restore post-16 education to Bolsover.

He says a sixth form at The Bolsover School would be “hugely beneficial” and would help “give local kids the best possible start in life”.