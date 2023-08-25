Bluebell Dairy Launches New ‘Farm School’ Experience for Little Explorers

The farm park is set within 320 acres of farmland, making it the perfect setting for children to explore the outdoors and learn first-hand about animals, habitats, and food production.

The new programme can be tailored to any age group and is designed to complement the national curriculum, with an array of engaging and interactive activities such as exploring the journey from cow to cone, hands-on animal interaction, bug identifications and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluebell Dairy, which has been open to the public since 2008, is home to various farm animals and mini beasts, plus a giant jumping pillow, outdoor play area and recently refurbished indoor play barn.

Children from Little Oaks Nursery Enjoying Day Out at Bluebell Dairy

In the last 12 months, Bluebell Dairy has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in diversifying the farm as well as enhancing visitor experience. One of its latest investments is a state-of-the-art robotic milker, which allows visitors to have an insight into the world of farming, which has been synonymous with the Bluebell Dairy’s owners, the Brown family, for nearly 60 years.

Michelle Crofts, Educational Co-ordinator at Bluebell Dairy, said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming nurseries and schools from the local area and beyond to join us on the farm for a jam-packed day of educational activities. We work closely with teachers to ensure the day is tailored to fit the needs of the children and bring to life topics they are currently learning in the classroom.

“It’s so important for children to be connecting with nature from an early age and learning about animals and where food comes from. With so many children living in urban areas, often a visit to Bluebell Dairy is the first time they are seeing a farm animal in real life, which is why our educational programme is so important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluebell Dairy has already welcomed schools from across the region including its first nursery, Little Oaks. Situated in Nottingham, the nursery took its class of 35 to experience the new ‘Farm School’.

Sarah Johnson, Nursery Nurse at Little Oaks, said: “Since our visit, the children have been non-stop talking about the animals, especially the cows and the robotic milker, it’s unlike anything they’ve seen before. We would love to make the trip an annual outing for the children. Not only does it get them exploring the outdoors, but it helps build their confidence, curiosity and understanding of the world.”

Bluebell Dairy is CEVAS accredited (the Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme) meaning its team has the correct tools and practical knowledge to host safe and impactful farm visits that visitors will remember for many years to come.

For schools and nurseries looking to participate, Bluebell Dairy is offering special group prices. The park’s passionate team of educators are able to tailor the experience to specific age groups and learning objectives.