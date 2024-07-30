Blowing their own trumpets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children at St John’s CE Primary School in Ripley could blow their own trumpets recently when Shirland Welfare Band came along to play for them.

The afternoon was arranged by Platform Thirty1 https://www.platformthirty1.com/and the Black Shale https://black-shale.co.uk/ cultural education partnership.

They have been working with Artist Emma Reynard and a group of children from the school, to re-imagine what it would have been like to visit the Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Centre in Skegness during the 1950s. The artwork they have created will be exhibited at Derby Theatre during the production of ‘Welfare – it were Welfare to us’ during September and October. The play will feature Brass Bands, rousing speeches, the BEST entertainment and a whole load of bingo!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie Cooper from Shirland Welfare Band told the children what it was like when she stayed there as an eight year old. The children slept in dormitories, while their parents were able to go out and have fun in the camp!

Léonie showing how it’s done!

The children have prepared their suitcases for going off to camp, and they were able to sketch the different band instruments.

Léonie plays the tuba for the Band and started playing the cornet aged nine, and transferred to the tuba when she was twelve. Together withfour more young players from Shirland Welfare Band, she also plays for one of the National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain.