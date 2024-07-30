Blowing their own trumpets
The afternoon was arranged by Platform Thirty1 https://www.platformthirty1.com/and the Black Shale https://black-shale.co.uk/ cultural education partnership.
They have been working with Artist Emma Reynard and a group of children from the school, to re-imagine what it would have been like to visit the Derbyshire Miners' Holiday Centre in Skegness during the 1950s. The artwork they have created will be exhibited at Derby Theatre during the production of ‘Welfare – it were Welfare to us’ during September and October. The play will feature Brass Bands, rousing speeches, the BEST entertainment and a whole load of bingo!
Melanie Cooper from Shirland Welfare Band told the children what it was like when she stayed there as an eight year old. The children slept in dormitories, while their parents were able to go out and have fun in the camp!
The children have prepared their suitcases for going off to camp, and they were able to sketch the different band instruments.
Léonie plays the tuba for the Band and started playing the cornet aged nine, and transferred to the tuba when she was twelve. Together withfour more young players from Shirland Welfare Band, she also plays for one of the National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain.
Shirland Welfare Training Band welcomes new players, including absolute beginners – instrument loan and tuition is completely free! They meet at Shirland Miners Welfare, 123 Main Road, Shirland, DE55 6BA at 7:00pm on Thursday evenings. More details are on the flyer below or visit the band’s website for more information https://shirland-welfare-band.co.uk or email [email protected]
