Big Build Swanwick community event

Swanwick Primary School held two community events to develop their outdoor provision. The 'OPAL Big Build Afternoons', held on Thursday 18th and Friday, 19th July, truly brought the community together and produced some amazing structures!

The community event, held on Thursday 18th and Friday the 19th of July 24 and organised by Miss Mallard, invited family members into the school to build an item of their choice.

The event welcomed more than 20 families per afternoon, including grandparents. The community spirit was amazing, bringing everyone together to develop our break and lunch offering. Children were able to work alongside family members to create some amazing structures, such as a mud kitchen, stages, chalk boards, chess sets, seating areas, a bakery, a slide den and so much more!!

Mr Wray, the Headteacher, said: "We are truly blessed to have such an amazing, talented and supportive family network. We just want to thank every family for the time and effort you have put into our school. Working together, as a team, makes our school one of the best schools in Derbyshire!