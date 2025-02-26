Bemrose students get a front-row seat to engineering and sustainability at the Houses of Parliament

Students from The Bemrose School were invited to the House of Lords to listen to industry experts discuss the latest developments in engineering and sustainability.

The year 10 pupils, who all study triple science with a keen interest in engineering, heard a debate on how the UK is working towards reducing our carbon emissions and how engineering is at the forefront of these developments.

The talks were delivered by industry professionals including The Lord Mair, Professor Paul Shearing from the University of Oxford, Dr. Kristen MacAskill from the University of Cambridge, and Professor Andy Sloan, Vice President and Director of COWI, who shared insights into their projects and research.

The pupils, along with a handful of students from various schools across the country, were joined by lords, CEOs, engineers, and professors of engineering and physics for a meal in the Cholmondeley Room, where talks were delivered in between courses.

Clinton stood in front of lords, industry experts and CEO's to ask the best academic route into engineering

Clinton Osondu Njiogu asked the industry leaders: “As someone who wants to train as an engineer which is a better route to take, apprenticeships or university-based degrees? Which do you recommend?”.

He said: “it was nerve-racking standing up in front of all the other students, the Lords, industry CEO’s and engineers, but it felt good to do it.

“They advised me it’s a personal preference as all routes lead to my goals.

Catherine Atkinson, the Labour MP for Derby North, also met with the students, giving them the opportunity to discuss their future career aspirations and explain how they intended to achieve their goals.

Students from The Bemrose School were invited to the Houses of Parliament to hear talks about the future of sustainability

Pupil Chidiebube Shalom Kevin said: “I asked Professor MacAskill ‘How were women represented in engineering and what challenges had she faced?

“She told me she never had, although she had heard of it happening within the industry, but reassured me that she feels as though there are plenty of opportunities, especially with scholarships.

“The talks were fantastic and it has given more clarity on the industry that I want to work in.”

The pupils were surprised at the amount of police in attendance at the iconic Government building, with one pupil commenting it was even more than at Downing Street and likened entering the building to airport security.

Pupils were able to meet Derby North MP Catherine Atkinson during the event at the Houses of Parliament

The experience lasted just over an hour, providing pupils the opportunity to visit famous locations in London for photos, including London Bridge, Westminster, and the High Court.

Science teacher Michelle Wood said: “Our students were truly inspiring, representing both themselves and the school with great pride.

“They are exemplary individuals, showcasing how hard work and enthusiasm can drive success.

“They fully embraced a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, making the most of it in every way possible.”