Bemrose School pupils get first-hand experience of mock interviews with company leaders

Business leaders from across Derbyshire and beyond have been taking part in a series of mock interviews with pupils at a local school.

More than 350 youngsters from The Bemrose School, in Uttoxeter Road, Derby took part in the interviews which were organised by careers lead Claire Amos and supported by those working in sectors including healthcare, public relations, housing, engineering, manufacturing and education.

Kathryn Richardson is commercial education lead for Dreeam; an education and research facility that is part of the Emergency Department at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Dreem delivers educational programmes to healthcare professionals and also trains practitioners in the wider community. More recently they have started delivering bespoke educational training to companies and schools such as Bemrose.

Kathryn said: “We have just started working with The Bemrose School and have really enjoyed taking part in mock interviews. In the past, we’ve delivered NHS career workshops here – we all have first-hand experience of working in a busy hospital - but this was something a little different and enabled us to draw on our experience in helping others.”

Denise Baker, a governor at the school and current employee of the University of Derby, said: “My area of expertise is in radiography, and I was delighted to speak to two young people who had an interest in this area.

“They had done their research into this profession and knew what skills are needed to succeed in the fast-paced NHS. The mock interviews are a great way of building confidence in students and preparing them for the world of work, which is hugely competitive right now.”

Claire Amos, careers lead at The Bemrose School, said: “It was great to give these pupils access to leaders across such a broad sector of industries.

“A lot of them are initially nervous but often leave the interview room smiling and with renewed confidence. It was particularly heartening to see our Year 9 pupils taking part for the first time as they prepare to make their subject selections for GCSEs, and some of SEND pupils.

“By building networks, skills, confidence, and knowledge, we are preparing young people for their next steps.