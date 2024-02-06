Belper School students to embark on educational exchange to Toyota City, Japan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire and Toyota City have been twinned since 1998, the link coming about as a result of the Toyota Motor Corporation having chosen Derbyshire as a site for its UK factory in Burnaston. Over the last 25 years, the two regions have fostered significant cultural understanding and cooperation, paving the way for numerous collaborative ventures, including trade connections, cultural links and educational exchanges, which have enriched the lives of residents and businesses in both regions.

Belper students previously participated in online exchanges with Toyota City students in 2022/23. With support from Derbyshire County Council and Burton & South Derbyshire College, Belper School applied to the Turing Scheme in 2023. The bid was successful, which is enabling Belper students to participate in an educational visit to Toyota City next month. This initiative not only symbolises the strength of the bond between the two regions but also marks an exciting chapter in the educational pursuits of these young individuals.

The visit, scheduled for two weeks in February 2024, will provide the students with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Toyota City, known for its technological innovation, traditional heritage, nature and its warm hospitality. The exchange programme is designed to promote cross-cultural learning, language acquisition, and the development of global perspectives.

One student who is looking forward to the trip said, “I feel so excited and am looking forward to this experience in a new country. I had always wanted to go to Japan, but never imagined that I would get the chance.”

The funding for this initiative comes from the Turing Scheme, a flagship program that supports educational exchanges, enabling students to broaden their horizons and gain valuable international experience. The Turing Scheme was established by the UK Department of Education in 2021 as a replacement for the European Erasmus Programme.

Belper School is committed to providing young people with opportunities to engage with diverse cultures and develop skills essential for success in an interconnected world.

