Beaufort Primary bookworms awarded Blue Peter Badges for their love of reading

Young bookworms at Beaufort Primary School have been rewarded with iconic Blue Peter badges for showcasing their passion for reading.

Year 1 pupils were invited to write about their favourite books and explain why they loved them. From magical adventures and talking animals to laugh-out-loud characters and thrilling plot twists, each child selected a story that had captured their imagination.

The entries were submitted to Blue Peter by class teacher Mr Scaife, who praised the children's enthusiasm and creativity.

“They expressed their thoughts beautifully, showing not only a love for reading but also confidence in sharing their opinions and ideas.”

Year 1 Pupils at Beaufort Primary School showing off their Blue Peter badges

Among the eager readers at the school, part of the Odyssey Collaborative Trust, was six-year-old Layla, who chose Cinderella as one of her favourite books.

“I love princesses and I love reading. I always rush off to read a book!” she said.

While some children, like six-year-old Emma, selected classic fairy tales such as Rapunzel, others—including Ramyar, 6, and Tyler, 6—opted for funny fiction favourites like Super Potato.

In recognition of their effort and enthusiasm, each child received a Blue Peter badge—a treasured symbol of creativity, achievement, and individuality. For many, it marked their very first badge.

Head teacher Kate Beecroft highlighted the importance of encouraging a reading culture early on.

“Reading is at the heart of our school and we believe that developing a lifelong love of books begins in the early years,” she said. “Activities like this not only promote literacy skills but also help children to see themselves as readers and writers in the future.”