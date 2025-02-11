Barrow Hill School welcomes David Smith as permanent headteacher

Barrow Hill School is delighted to announce the appointment of David Smith as its permanent Headteacher, following a highly successful tenure as Interim Headteacher.

A former classroom teacher and Director of SEND, David has been a dedicated member of the Barrow Hill community since 2022. Since stepping into leadership, he has already made significant strides in strengthening parental engagement, working closely with the local parental forum.

"Parental involvement can significantly raise aspirations for children," David said. "We are committed to building stronger relationships with families, ensuring they have a voice in decision-making and a meaningful role in shaping the future of our school."

Beyond fostering stronger family-school partnerships, David has also been working closely with Minerva Learning Trust to implement rigorous school improvement measures, including structured staff routines, enhanced professional development programs, and evidence-based teaching strategies designed to drive better outcomes for pupils.

Bev Matthews, CEO of Minerva Learning Trust, said:

"We are thrilled to appoint David Smith as permanent Headteacher of Barrow Hill School. Throughout his time as Interim Head, David has demonstrated a reflective and adaptable leadership style, always open to feedback and committed to continuous improvement. His deep-rooted passion for education, dedication to staff development, and unwavering belief in every child’s potential make him an exceptional leader. We are excited to see the school continue to grow and thrive under his guidance."

David Smith, newly appointed Headteacher, said:

"I am honoured to take on the role of Headteacher at Barrow Hill School. It is a privilege to work with such a fantastic team of staff, students, and families. With our recent merger into Minerva Learning Trust, this is an exciting time for the school, and I am eager to continue implementing positive changes that will benefit our entire community."

With David’s leadership and the backing of Minerva Learning Trust, Barrow Hill School is set for an exciting new chapter of growth and achievement. We look forward to seeing the school flourish under his guidance.