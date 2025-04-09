Baggy Shanker MP meets Noel-Baker Academy student ambassadors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The school community at Noel-Baker Academy (based in Alvaston and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust) recently hosted Baggy Shanker, MP for Derby South, for a visit to learn more about the school’s initiatives and student experiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baggy Shanker MP was welcomed by Kate Richardson, Headteacher at Noel-Baker Academy. Kate began the visit by providing an introduction to the school, outlining its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment.

Given Baggy Shanker MP’s background as an engineer and former Rolls-Royce employee, he was interested to hear about the school’s efforts to promote STEM subjects and career opportunities for students. This includes recently hosting the IET Faraday Challenge, a set of engaging real-world science challenges, bringing together six Derbyshire schools. As a passionate advocate for the opportunities apprenticeships provide, Mr Shanker was also keen to hear about how students from Noel-Baker Academy are encouraged to explore a wide range of progression routes following their GCSEs, including high quality apprenticeships with key local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the visit was Baggy Shanker MP’s meeting with the school’s Anti-Bullying Ambassadors, who play a vital role in promoting kindness and respect throughout the school. During a Q&A session, students shared their experiences in supporting their peers, and the impact of their work on the wider school community. Baggy Shanker MP listened attentively, offering encouragement and discussing the importance of initiatives that support youth mental health.

Baggy Shanker MP meets Noel-Baker Academy student ambassadors

Following this, the Derby South MP embarked on a guided tour of the academy, led by Kate Richardson and two student ambassadors. The tour provided an opportunity to showcase the school’s facilities, including the Clarence Wiggins sports block and the Andy Price Theatre, as well as highlighting the wide-ranging opportunities available to students, from academic pursuits to extracurricular activities such as sports and drama.

Commenting on the visit, Kate Richardson, Headteacher at Noel-Baker Academy, said:

“We were delighted to welcome Mr. Shanker to our academy and provide an insight into the fantastic work our students and staff are doing. Engaging with our Anti-Bullying Ambassadors was a particularly valuable experience, as they are core part of ensuring our school is a supportive place for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were pleased to show Mr. Shanker how we make every effort to uplift our students’ voices and empower them to make a positive difference in the world around them. Visits like this help bridge the gap between education and government, allowing our students to voice their concerns and aspirations.”

Baggy Shanker MP meets Noel-Baker Academy student ambassadors

Jordan, a Year 11 student ambassador, added:

“It was great to meet Mr. Shanker and talk about our roles as anti-bullying ambassadors. He was really interested in hearing about our work, as well as our thoughts on how we can encourage young people to take positive action in the community. It was inspiring to meet someone from our local area who has gone on to be involved in politics.”

Baggy Shanker, MP for Derby South, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to visit Noel-Baker Academy and see the great work happening every day. The students were highly impressive - especially the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors, who spoke with real purpose and pride about the difference they’re making.

"Every child and young person should be supported to both discover and fulfil their potential. Be it through STEM or the arts, it is brilliant to see school staff's commitment to opening opportunities for pupils throughout their education journey.”