Ashbrook Junior School celebrates its tree planting ceremony with its community and newly appointed Madam Mayor, Kate Fennelly and Consort, Mason Leece

On Friday, 17th May, staff and children at Ashbrook Junior School invited parents, carers, governors, and children from Ashbrook Infant School, to join in their greatly anticipated tree-planting ceremony. They also welcomed special guests from local charity, the Ockash Trust, and newly appointed Madam Mayor, Kate Fennelly and her Consort, Mason Leece.

Enthusiastic adults, equipped with various gardening tools, eagerly set about prepping the soil and digging the holes ready for the ceremonial planting. After some poignant words from Madam Mayor group photos were taken, and then history was made as the children set about prepping the roots, watering the newly dug holes and helping pat down the soil around the bases.

They proudly shared their knowledge of each tree and listened intently to the experts who gave advice about how to care for their new additions.

Outdoor learning is part of Ashbrook Junior School’s creative curriculum. The children are fortunate to have an abundance of nature on their doorstep with spacious tree-lined playing fields and a woodland area which is home to their forestry school. Sadly, due to the appalling weather last year, they lost four of their favourite trees.

Ashbrook Junior School and their community

The school is part of the Transform Trust family and share its commitment to sustainability, which is also a focus of the trust-wide Children’s Parliament. Therefore, it was decided, with the help of the trust, that for every tree lost they would replace it with two new ones.

Local experts from Collyer’s Nurseries helped the staff and children select an assortment of native trees that would thrive in their new home. Their selection included a birch, a crab apple and a wild cherry – some chosen for their bright colours and some for their all year-round foliage, to add density to their borders. The entire process from picking to planting provided a valuable learning experience for all of the children involved.

Ashbrook Junior School is proud to serve its community and is always keen to collaborate with nurseries and schools that help ensure smooth transitions for their children and their families. It was therefore wonderful that representatives from their neighbouring Infant School, along with their headteacher, Helen Roebuck, were able to join the celebration.

It was heartwarming to see the juniors looking after the infants and measuring them against the trees, imagining how big they would get (both tree and child!) by the time they reached Year 6. Parents, carers and governors from both schools played a crucial role by volunteering their time to assist with digging holes and preparing the site, reflecting the community’s collective passion for the great outdoors.

Children’s parliament member, Martha (Year 6), took the initiative in supporting the younger children throughout the event. Martha reflected, “It’s been a really fun day. I’ve loved spending time with the younger children from the infant school next door. I always enjoy looking after the little ones – it’s nice that they can get used to our school before they are big enough to come here. I loved that my mum could be here with my sister, Claudia, and me.

Especially as I got to ask the Mayor some important questions about her job and her plans for the future.”

This was also a very special day for Madam Mayor Kate Fennelly as it was her first civic event after her inauguration just the day before. She engaged in warm interactions with the children and took time in answering their questions, enriching their understanding and knowledge of the judicial system, and the voting process.. They were very impressed with er gold chains and were even allowed to feel their weight.

Madam Mayor commented, “It’s been an absolute privilege to be part of this special day. The children are all so knowledgeable and curious, even the really young ones. They were so olite and confident in speaking to adults. It was such a pleasure to see the community coming together to support this lovely event – everyone had such fun..

“I was really impressed with the standard of questions I was asked by the members of the Children’s Parliament. They really understood their responsibilities and accountability – and hey pressed me on mine, too! I’m looking forward to staying in touch and would be delighted to host a Transform Trust Children’s Parliament event at our Town Hall - I think I may have met a few mayors of the future – and who knows, even a future Prime Minister!”

Eager to showcase their whole school commitment to sustainability for their visitors, the children also discussed their other eco-friendly initiatives at the school, including a newly constructed pond and gardening patch, made possible by the generous donation from the ckash Trust. These projects offer hands-on learning opportunities, allowing the children to embrace the many wonders of nature. They spoke about how they get the chance to o grow and cook their own vegetables and unveiled their new ‘Quiet Garden’, in memory of Lynette Shandley, their lollipop person, who passed away a few years ago.

Francesca S. (Year 5), explained why having this space is important. She said, “Sometimes f you feel like you need to be alone, you can just come here and think. It helps me relax and feel calm.”

Reflecting on Mental Health Awareness Week, the children explained how time spent outdoors in nature helps support their emotional well-being. As well as mood-enhancing, their kitchen garden project – where the children grow their own herbs and vegetables – helps to encourage positive, healthy relationships with food whilst nurturing their curiosity nd love of the great outdoors.

Karl Moore, a representative from the Ockash Trust and a parent of the school, commented, “The Ockash Trust were delighted to support Ashbrook Junior School with a grant to help with their garden projects. Supporting children in our parish and getting them closer to nature is hugely important as it really has a positive effect on their mental and physical health. It was wonderful to help plant the trees with the children and see the progress that they’ve made in their garden. We look forward to coming again soon and seeing what they’ve done next.”

Ashbrook Junior School’s outdoor initiatives highlight how the children are not just learning about the environment; they are actively improving it and sharing this with their wider community in the process. The school is proud to nurture the passions of its children, providing opportunities to become leaders in sustainability and outdoor learning and agents of change.

Headteacher George Smith commented on the event, “It has been a truly wonderful morning and I am so proud of the children and immensely grateful to everyone who supported us today. Since joining Ashbrook Junior School, I have been thrilled by the incredible level of support from our parents and carers, our governors and the wider community. I would like to thank Transform Trust and Ockash Trust for their ongoing support and the Madam Mayor for making the time for us all. The children will remember this for a long time to come.

"Sharing hese enriching experiences with our infant school neighbours is always a privilege. It was a eautiful moment watching the older children take care of them and seeing the younger ones grow in confidence. We all had such fun and that’s the main thing.”

Transform Trust, CEO Rebecca Meredith, said. “Yet again, the children have excelled and made us all so proud, and I thank George and the team for their dedication and work involved in ensuring this was such a memorable event. It’s encouraging to see the community coming together to improve the landscape and provide enriching opportunities for our children and families today and many generations in the future.”