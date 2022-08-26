Archive photos show Derbyshire student celebrating their GCSE results down the years

3. St Mary's Catholic High School

St Mary's Catholic High School students celebrate their GCSE results. (l-r) Brendan Connolly achieved 10 A*'s, an A and a B, Peter Zon achieved 2 A*'s, 6 A's and 3 B's, Jack Barnes achieved 3 A*'s 7 A's and a B and Harrison Crawford achieved achevied a Distinction, 7 B's and a C. Picture: Andrew Roe

Photo: Andrew Roe