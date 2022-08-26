Archive photos show Derbyshire student celebrating their GCSE results down the years

We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these fantastic pictures taken by our photographers over the years.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Students at St Mary's Catholic High School
Students at St Mary's Catholic High School receive their GCSE Results
From left, Matthew Day, Anais Close, Liesel Scheidt and Abbie Dyke Picture: Sarah Washbourn - www.yellowbellyphotos.com
Photo: Sarah Washbourn
2. Jumpin for joy
Jumpin for joy at their results Iona Bewick, Emily Field and Molly Diggle.
Photo: Eric Gregory
3. St Mary's Catholic High School
St Mary's Catholic High School students celebrate their GCSE results. (l-r) Brendan Connolly achieved 10 A*'s, an A and a B, Peter Zon achieved 2 A*'s, 6 A's and 3 B's, Jack Barnes achieved 3 A*'s 7 A's and a B and Harrison Crawford achieved achevied a Distinction, 7 B's and a C. Picture: Andrew Roe
Photo: Andrew Roe
4. St Mary's Catholic High School
St Mary's Catholic High School students celebrate their GCSE results. (l-r) Miriam Armstrong-Read achieved 10 A*'s and 2 A's, Eleanor Smith achieved 9A*'s and 3 A's, Amy Bannister achieved 7 A*'s and 5 A's and Sarah Doyle achieved 11 A*'s and 2 A's. Picture: Andrew Roe
Photo: Andrew Roe