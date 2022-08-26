News you can trust since 1855
Looking back at past GCSE result days.

Archive photos show Derbyshire student celebrating their GCSE results down the years

This week, students across the county have nervously received their GCSE exam results.

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:34 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:38 pm

We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these fantastic pictures taken by our photographers over the years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. Students at St Mary's Catholic High School

Students at St Mary's Catholic High School receive their GCSE Results From left, Matthew Day, Anais Close, Liesel Scheidt and Abbie Dyke Picture: Sarah Washbourn - www.yellowbellyphotos.com

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

2. Jumpin for joy

Jumpin for joy at their results Iona Bewick, Emily Field and Molly Diggle.

Photo: Eric Gregory

3. St Mary's Catholic High School

St Mary's Catholic High School students celebrate their GCSE results. (l-r) Brendan Connolly achieved 10 A*'s, an A and a B, Peter Zon achieved 2 A*'s, 6 A's and 3 B's, Jack Barnes achieved 3 A*'s 7 A's and a B and Harrison Crawford achieved achevied a Distinction, 7 B's and a C. Picture: Andrew Roe

Photo: Andrew Roe

4. St Mary's Catholic High School

St Mary's Catholic High School students celebrate their GCSE results. (l-r) Miriam Armstrong-Read achieved 10 A*'s and 2 A's, Eleanor Smith achieved 9A*'s and 3 A's, Amy Bannister achieved 7 A*'s and 5 A's and Sarah Doyle achieved 11 A*'s and 2 A's. Picture: Andrew Roe

Photo: Andrew Roe

