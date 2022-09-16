Applications now open for next year’s secondary school places in Derbyshire

Primary school children in Year Six who were born between 1 September 2011 and 31 August 2012 have been sent information about how to apply.

The deadline to submit applications is midnight on Monday 31 October 2022 and places will be confirmed on 1 March 2023.

Parents can apply online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions and can amend school preference and personal details at any point up until the closing date. Anyone who applies online will receive an email to confirm that their application has been received

Applications for secondary school places for September 2023 are open for Year Six pupils living in Derbyshire. Parents can apply now through Derbyshire County Council.

When completing the application form parents are asked to list, in order of preference, up to three schools they would most like their child to attend and should consider including their child’s ‘normal area’ school as one of their preferences.

Parents who don’t include their child’s normal area school could – if that school then becomes full – may find themselves being offered a place at a school further away and be liable for any costs associated with home to school transport.

Although parents have a legal right to express preferences, they have no automatic right to a place at any particular school.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education Councillor Alex Dale said: “While it feels like term has just started, it’s already time for parents with children in Year Six to look ahead to next year and apply for a secondary school place for September 2023.

“It’s really quick and easy to apply online and we have a dedicated team on hand to help parents with the application process if they need it. We know picking the right school is important so starting the application early and ensuring it’s in before the deadline could help avoid any disappointment.

“Missing the deadline could mean that children aren’t able to be placed at their preferred school, so I would strongly encourage parents to apply as soon as they can.”

Applications submitted to the council after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those children whose parents did return their form on time.Parents who fail to meet the deadline are more likely to find that the school they want their child to go to is full. Any parents who are a refused a place for their child have a right of appeal to an independent panel.