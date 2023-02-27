News you can trust since 1855
Appeal for Chesterfield families to host French sudents

The last time the French Students were able to visit Chesterfield and the local area was exactly four years ago and they have really missed it!

By Linda McGregorContributor
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 9:42am

This Spring they are hoping to restart their adventures by bringing a group for three nights 21st March – and organisers are looking for host families in the area. There is a host fee of £21.50 per student per night and you can have up to 4 from each group.

They will be out all day each day visiting the local area and cities like Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool and York. They will require dropping off at the Hunloke Arms on Derby Road, Wingerworth or the Town Hall, your choice depending on which is the most convenient for you.

There is also another party arriving 30th May for 4 nights. No need to be able to speak French as the Students are learning English at school. If you would like more information please contact [email protected] or call/text 07360011554

The world famous Chesterfield Crooked Spire. The students love to visit, climb the steps and listen to the stories about why the spire is crooked.
