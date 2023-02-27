This Spring they are hoping to restart their adventures by bringing a group for three nights 21st March – and organisers are looking for host families in the area. There is a host fee of £21.50 per student per night and you can have up to 4 from each group.

They will be out all day each day visiting the local area and cities like Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool and York. They will require dropping off at the Hunloke Arms on Derby Road, Wingerworth or the Town Hall, your choice depending on which is the most convenient for you.

There is also another party arriving 30th May for 4 nights. No need to be able to speak French as the Students are learning English at school. If you would like more information please contact [email protected] or call/text 07360011554