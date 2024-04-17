Anthony Gell School: Spring Concert
The event enabled students of all ages to perform in public and hone their skills.
The audience were treated to a wonderful array of musical pieces, and provided much support to the young musicians who performed.
Headteacher, Malcolm Kelly, said "This was an incredible night for our students and staff. It was lovely to see so many students perform and to see some of our peripatetic teachers supporting their tutees in the school orchestra, our urban choir and with piano duets. Their commitment and enthusiasm for music shine through the students."
The school was supported by local businesses, who provided the prizes for the raffle, with all funds going towards supporting the performing arts at AGS.