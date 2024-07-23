Alvaston teacher receives regional Classics award for teaching of Latin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Noel-Baker Academy is one of only three per cent of state-funded schools nationally to offer Latin – compared to half of independent schools.

An Alvaston academy teacher has been awarded for her exceptional teaching of Latin lessons for Year 7, 8 and 9 students.

Claire Wingfield, a teacher at Noel-Baker Academy, part of L.E.A.D. Academies Trust, received commendation from Classics for All for her work to bring weekly Latin lessons to life, as she was selected from over 175 schools in the region to win the award for the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classics for All is a national charity offering state school teachers flexible support to introduce or enhance a classical subject such as Latin, classical mythology, or Roman Britain to their curriculum.

o Hobbs MBE (CEO of Classics for All), Claire Wingfield, Jimmy Mulville, Chair of Classics for All

Claire’s nomination came as a result of her work with Dr Jane Ainsworth, Classics for All’s Regional Co-ordinator in the East Midlands, based at the University of Leicester’s School of Archaeology and Ancient History who has helped Claire to develop the Latin curriculum. Dr Ainsworth has also delivered a talk during Careers Week about working as an archaeologist to help broaden the students’ horizons and encourage them to consider a future career in the sector.

All Key Stage 3 students (Years 7, 8 and 9) at Noel-Baker Academy receive a Latin lesson each week, focusing on enhancing their language skills, whilst learning more about the ancient world and its history.

Noel-Baker Academy’s most recent Ofsted inspection report highlights how students “use their knowledge of Latin to help them understand other subjects, such as science and English.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lessons in Latin also further support language learning in other subject areas of focus at Noel-Baker Academy, including Spanish and French – both of which are available for students to study at GCSE.

The academy had originally been inspired and supported by Alison Henshaw, one of Classics for All’s team of trainers, to implement the subject into the curriculum. She also helped to develop and train staff at the academy. Alison is also a local guide leader, where she has been drumming up excitement amongst her guides to start Latin at Noel-Baker next academic year.

Commenting on her win at the Classics for All awards, Claire Wingfield said:

“It’s been a joy to help bring the ancient world to life for our students at Noel-Baker Academy. They’ve embraced the challenges of learning a totally new language and have thrown themselves wholeheartedly into the lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the support of Dr Jane Ainsworth and the Classics for All team has been invaluable in helping me deliver the lessons confidently.

"I’m excited to continue to expand the classics offering for our students and go above and beyond to provide enriching opportunities for them all.”

Headteacher Kate Richardson added:

“Claire has done a wonderful job of leading on our classics programme. We’re very proud of her and her achievement at the Classics for All awards, not only demonstrating her own hard work, but also that of our students.

“As highlighted in our Ofsted inspection report, learning Latin has so many benefits for our students; not only adding another string to their bow in terms of languages, but also in supporting their understanding of other subjects such as science, English and history. At Noel-Baker Academy, we’re committed to providing our students with every means to thrive and realise their full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jane Ainsworth, East Midlands Classics Hub Manager for Classics for All at the University of Leicester, said:

“Claire was the outstanding candidate for this year’s regional award and it is wonderful to be able to showcase the hard work that she has put in at our national award ceremony. She has demonstrated how Latin can be made accessible, relevant, and enjoyable for students across the school and has made Noel-Baker Academy a beacon for classical learning for all schools across the East Midlands and beyond.