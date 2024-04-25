Alvaston Moor Academy welcomes new principal in her “dream job”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 895-student academy on Bracken’s Lane has a new principal: Gemma Tyers, who started in post in April after the retirement of Michelle Strong.

The academy, part of Archway Learning Trust, has appointed five additional new members to its senior leadership team to ensure the school continues its upwards trajectory.

Alongside Gemma – who joins Alvaston Moor from her previous role as deputy head teacher at John Flamsteed Community School, bringing with her a wealth of experience spanning 23 years in education including international and senior leadership roles in a variety of educational contexts - the trust has appointed three additional new members of staff to the senior leadership team, who are responsible for PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic); personal development and attendance.

Tom Pochin, Gemma Tyers, Mollie Selby, Colette Parker and Zach Davies

Also new to the senior leadership team are academy manager Zach Davies, who is now an associate assistant principal, as well as year 10 head Colette Parker, who has also become associate assistant principal and is leading on parental engagement.

Gemma said: “This is my dream job at my dream school. I’m passionate about the right for children to have an excellent education. You have to have high ambitions and I want all children at Alvaston Moor Academy to have high aspirations.

“I want them to have not just the best education, but also the best opportunities, so that when they leave school, they have choices, opportunities and belief in themselves.

“I want to build a school community so that everyone learns together. I’ve been overwhelmed by positivity from the staff and the students. We’ve welcomed several new members of staff to the senior leadership team and it’s all about ‘Team AMA’!”

Alongside Gemma, Jo Day has been appointed to the academy where as well as teaching English she is aspirant assistant principal, leading on PSHE. Mollie Selby teaches Geography and is also aspirant assistant principal, leading on personal development – encompassing careers, British values and wellbeing.

“My role is about supporting young people to be good citizens and good members of the local community,” said Mollie. “It’s making sure that when they leave here, they can achieve.”

Meanwhile, Tom Pochin has also joined the school as a science teacher and assistant principal with responsibility for attendance. His role involves letting families know about the support available in the academy to help students attend.

