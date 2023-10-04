Alvaston Moor Academy in Derby benefits from powerful mental health talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men who have faced their own mental health battles have shared their experiences with young Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire pupils as part of a project to get people talking.

Oly Newton and Daniel Wilsher are visiting schools across the country as part of ‘100 Talks for Change’ where they talk openly with young people about their own struggles with mental health.

The project will be completed on October 10, which is World Mental Health Day. As part of the project, Oly spoke to pupils at Alvaston Moor Academy while Daniel – star of Channel 4’s hit show The Piano - paid a visit to Long Eaton Academy.

Oly Newton and Daniel Wilsher

Both part of Archway Learning Trust, these were the only schools the pair visited in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Oly said: “It’s been unbelievable. This is something we both really believe in but this is far bigger and better than we ever imagined. We wanted to reach 10,000 people in 50 schools but it’s now looking closer to 70 schools and 20,000 people hopefully by the end of the program.

“We cater it for the kids and the pupils are given prior warning over any potential triggers. We want to create a conversation that people are not having – that doesn’t have to be with a professional, it could be a friend or family.”

During the presentation, Oly talked in great detail about his OCD and after speaking to 130 pupils he said he will find usually that nine or 10 will come up to him at the end as they recognise themselves in what he is saying.

Oly Newton and Alvaston Moor Academy principal Michelle Strong

After the sessions, pupils are given a flyer with a QR code with ways to get help and support from professionals in their area. Schools are also provided with lesson plans.

Oly said: “It is about giving them the knowledge and education they need to get talking as well as ways to help manage their mental health such as running.”

The two men have been moved by the response to their presentations, receiving emails from a parent to say their children had opened up about their own battles after the talk and others realising that there is help out there and they are not alone.

Oly said: “We’ve had some pretty incredible moments. We would like to say how grateful we are to Hays who have been arranging this across the UK.”

Daniel stopped by Alvaston Moor Academy after sharing his own experiences at Long Eaton.

He said: “I think the biggest thing for me is hope for the future. There are ways through difficult times when you’re experiencing them and it’s about being better prepared to deal with them.

“Life can seem all planned out at school with a clear path to adulthood – you go to university, get a dream job and settle down. It does not always work that way and no-one really talks about how difficult it is with honesty.

“This is about real advice and support about doing small things that can really help and support them better and give them the advice they need.

“We connect with the kids and understand them, we don’t talk down to them. We speak in a way they understand so they know we understand them so they listen to what we have to say and know they can talk about it.

“It’s important that they know how to look after themselves.”

Pupils at the school said they found the talk useful and informative.

Helen Matthews, mental health lead at Alvaston Moor Academy, said: “It’s been wonderful to be able to host 100 Talks for Change to give our students real life examples of mental health issues so they can recognise it and how it impacts people’s lives.

“It will also enable them to have overcome it and this has been really instrumental in encouraging out students to talk about it.

“Sharing examples resonates with some of our students which has a great impact and enables them to progress and overcome their fears.

“At Alvaston Moor Academy all of our staff work hard to help our students and recognise if they are suffering with low mood and their mental health. We work with a number of charities and organisations to make sure they get the right support.”

Paul Matthias, national education director for Hays, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting the 100 Talks for Change initiative by connecting schools that we work with to the programme to help support their pupils and teachers to talk openly about mental health. Normalising the discussion around mental health will be a pivotal part of education settings going forward, and speakers such as Daniel and Oliver will be essential to drive this.”