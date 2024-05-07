Alvaston Moor Academy celebrates love of reading with first ever author visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well-known children’s author Tom Palmer, who has written more than 60 books, was at the 895-student academy on Bracken’s Lane to deliver workshops both on becoming an author and the wartime period in which his work largely specialises.

Students were also given the opportunity to spend time with the successful author as a reward for their work on World Book Day.

Tom, whose work has been shortlisted for the Blue Peter Book Award and includes titles such as Armistice Runner, Combat Zone and Free Kick, said he enjoyed giving workshops as a way of inspiring young people.

Tom Palmer with Susan Bevan, Chloe Howard, and with year 7 students Awal and Bailey

He said: “I never dreamed I could be an author. I never thought normal people could be authors. I thought you had to be from London and posh. I think it’s really good for normal people to be authors and to know they can be an author if they want to, and to realise that books are written by real people.

“I really struggled with reading until I was 17. But I would read newspapers and magazines about football and I built up my reading stamina that way. The first books I wrote were football related.

“I always had this idea that better people than me did things. But any of us can do something if we really put our minds to it.”

Tom Palmer’s visit was the first time an author had been to the school since it was taken over by Archway Learning Trust in 2020.

Academy literacy lead Susan Bevan said the day had been a great experience for students.

She said: “It’s really important for students to be inspired to read because it’s one of the most important things they can do for their education in all subjects, and not just English.

“We had a brilliant day with Tom Palmer who really engaged with the students and I am certain inspired them to read and some of them to become authors themselves!