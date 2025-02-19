Allestree Woodlands School gives girls a boost in science

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby secondary school says sciences are now just as popular for girls as boys thanks to successful efforts to attract more females into STEM (sciences technology engineering and maths) subjects.

In fact, the sciences are proving popular across the board, with more than 30 students in A-Level classes for subjects such as Chemistry and Biology, while some STEM subjects have attracted more girls than boys.

One of those students selecting sciences is Poppy, 17. She is studying Biology, Chemistry and Maths at A-Level.

“When I chose my A-levels I was expecting my classes to be smaller because I didn’t think those subjects would be that popular, but actually they are quite big and in Biology there are more girls than boys,” she said. “I think there is a lot more interest in finding out about career opportunities in sciences now.” Poppy wants to go on to study medicine and said inspirational talks and visits from scientists to the school had helped fuel her ambition.

“We took part in MedSoc – a programme for students who want to go in to medicine – and did workshops which introduced us to different roles in the sciences. We also got a visit from a cardiologist who showed us things like pacemakers,” said Poppy.

The school has been working hard to ensure opportunities in STEM fields are promoted to all students, but subtle work has also been done to ensure that, when the students go on trips or have guests, they include female role models working in the sciences.

And that work starts as soon as young people start secondary school.

Isla is now in Year 10 and last year she took part in the CREST bronze award which introduced a group of students to research in forensics. CREST is the British Science Association's scheme for STEM project work that inspires young people to think and behave like scientists and engineers

Isla enjoyed it so much; she is taking part in the Silver award this year as part of a group which is predominantly made up of girls.

“Our group noticed that when students start here in Year 7, they haven’t had much practical experience in the sciences so we decided to explore the hypothesis that ‘the majority of primary school children lack practical skills in science’ further,” explained Islan “We are working with Lawn Primary School to devise experiments which show practical sciences to primary school children. We are dissecting a heart with them soon.”

Isla said extra-curricular activities like CREST had helped grow her interest in sciences. She said she didn’t feel like it was unusual now for girls to be interest in sciences.

“I don’t feel like I am in the minority as a girl who likes science,” said Isla. Poppy agrees.

But their teacher, Sarah Liggins, who has been working hard to introduce exciting opportunities in sciences to all students, said that wasn’t always the case.

“I have always been interested in sciences but when I was their age, that was unusual for girls. When I did my A-Levels there were hardly any girls on the course. At university, when I did my Chemistry degree, 75% of the students were male. That was just 10 to 15 years ago but since that time we are seeing more girls interested in STEM subjects and they are no longer in the minority which is fantastic.”

The school has done a lot of work to support that success, including trips to universities in Derby and Nottingham, taking part in science events in Sheffield and organising talks for students from scientific companies, showcasing the vast array of careers available in the sciences.

Head teacher Gemma Penny said: “The work that has been done to elevate the sciences at Allestree Woodlands School by colleagues is inspirational. What is even more satisfying to see is that, through this hard work, those students with an interest in sciences feel that is a field they can belong to, regardless of gender.”