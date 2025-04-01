4 . Highfield Hall Primary School

Highfield Hall Primary School in Newbold, Chesterfield was visited by Ofsted on February 4. Report published on March 12 reads: "Evidence gathered during this ungraded inspection suggests that aspects of the school’s work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection." The school was previously rated as 'good'. No ratings for areas inspected were awarded during this inspection. Photo: Brian Eyre