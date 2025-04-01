Ofsted inspectors visit schools across the country to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in the community.
Each school inspected before September 2024 was given an overall rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools.
However, inspectors still visit schools and publish reports, which look at key judgements including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, the sixth form provision as well as the early years provision.
Here are all Ofsted reports issued for Derbyshire schools in March 2025.
1. New Ofsted reports for Derbyshire schools
Here are all Derbyshire schools which received new Ofsted reports in March 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre/ Google
2. Brockley Primary School
Brockley Primary School in Shuttlewood was visited by Ofsted on February 11 with a report published on March 26. From September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools. However, in the report, Ofsted made the following key judgements: quality of education - 'requires improvement', behaviour and attitudes, early years provision, personal development, as well as leadership and management were rated as 'good'. Photo: Google
3. Brimington Junior School
Brimington Junior School at Springvale Road in Brimington, Chesterfield was visited by Ofsted on March 4 with an inspection report published on March 28. Inspectors found that the school has taken 'effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection' when it was rated as 'good'. No ratings for areas inspected were awarded during this inspection. Photo: Google
4. Highfield Hall Primary School
Highfield Hall Primary School in Newbold, Chesterfield was visited by Ofsted on February 4. Report published on March 12 reads: "Evidence gathered during this ungraded inspection suggests that aspects of the school’s work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection." The school was previously rated as 'good'. No ratings for areas inspected were awarded during this inspection. Photo: Brian Eyre
