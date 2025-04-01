All-female rowing team makes waves at Bemrose School with their incredible Atlantic journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THREE members of an all-female team who braved the elements to row across the Atlantic Ocean recently anchored at a Derby school to share the story of their expedition.

The team called Force Atlantic 25, who are all serving in the army, shared their journey with year eight and nine pupils at The Bemrose School, relaying the message that: “With determination and a good support network, normal everyday people can do anything they set their mind to.”

Despite all four members of the team having no previous rowing experience, the women’s 3000-nautical-mile journey, which took 46 days and 58 minutes, became a powerful testament to the strength of teamwork, perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.

The team highlighted three keywords that guided their journey - Promote, Inspire, Belong. By promoting one another, inspiring each other to push through difficulties and fostering a sense of belonging and unity, they showed how much can be achieved when individuals come together with a shared goal.

Sheridan Lucas, member of the team and logistics lead in the army, said: “Throughout our journey, we learned that it's not the obstacles that define us, but how we choose to overcome them.

“It was the strength of our teamwork and the unwavering belief that we could rely on each other that carried us through.

“No matter the challenges, when you have a support network and a shared goal, anything is possible."

They shared how, during their journey, they encountered and overcame numerous obstacles, including snapping three of their oars, with only two spare and having to come up with a strategy to fix one using only the spare equipment they had on board.

The journey also took seven days longer than expected, forcing them to ration their dwindling food supplies.

Aditi Arun, a year eight pupil at the school, said: “It was great to hear about the inspirational journey, I can’t believe they had never rowed before and managed to do it.

“It’s crazy that were out at sea and had so many things against them, but amazing to hear how they pulled through because of each other.

“It has inspired me to work more as a team and that it’s not all about you. We all have different strengths and working together can be better than working alone.”

The row took place over Christmas from 11th December 2024 to 26th January, meaning the team spent Christmas and New Year without loved ones. The team began to lose morale until on New Years Eve, one of them presented a small disco light which made them all laugh and changed the tone raising all their spirits.

Despite the challenges, the team worked together, displaying unyielding teamwork and resourcefulness, as they knew no one would come to their rescue if they failed.

Rebecca Glover, part of Force Atlantic 25, who also serves as a doctor in the army, said: “The students were incredible today, and it was truly inspiring to see how connected they were to our story.

“It’s amazing to know that our journey is not only resonating with them but also motivating them to believe in their own potential and resilience.”

Throughout the journey, the women took turns rowing in 2-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, while consuming 4,000 calories a day in dried food to keep their energy up. Their teamwork was further tested by harsh conditions, including 20-foot waves, intense saltwater exposure and debilitating sunburn.

They shared with the pupils, one of the most harrowing moments occurred when a member of the team was cleaning the underside of the boat and spotted a great white shark approaching them. The shark followed them for some time, but the team remained calm, focused, and united in their task. They spoke with the students about how their bond as a team helped them stay grounded during such frightening moments.

Claire Amos, careers lead at the school, said: “We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to hear this story firsthand from such an inspirational team.

“The pupils were fascinated and couldn’t believe their incredible journey.

“There was such a buzz in the assembly with children realising the importance of lifting each other up and inspiring one another.”