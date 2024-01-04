Here are 31 schools in the Chesterfield postcode area which were rated by Ofsted in 2023.
Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.
Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
As 2024 begins, below is a full list of all Chesterfield schools which were rate by inspectors last year.
1. Poolsbrook Primary Academy - good
In an Ofsted report published on December 20, Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google
2. Walton Holymoorside Primary School - good
In an Ofsted report published on December 14, Walton Holymoorside Primary School in Holymoorside, Chesterfield, was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google
3. Staveley Junior School - good
Staveley Junior School at College Avenue in Staveley has been rated as 'good' across all categories in the Ofsted report published on December 11. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Outwood Academy Hasland Hall - good
Outwood Academy Hasland Hall has been rated as 'good' across all categories following a recent Ofsted inspection. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: google