News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Here are 31 schools in the Chesterfield postcode area which were rated by Ofsted in 2023.Here are 31 schools in the Chesterfield postcode area which were rated by Ofsted in 2023.
Here are 31 schools in the Chesterfield postcode area which were rated by Ofsted in 2023.

All 31 Chesterfield schools rated by Ofsted in 2023 – including primary schools, secondary, nurseries, pre-schools and Chesterfield College

Here are 31 schools in the Chesterfield postcode area which were rated by Ofsted in 2023.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

As 2024 begins, below is a full list of all Chesterfield schools which were rate by inspectors last year.

In an Ofsted report published on December 20, Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

1. Poolsbrook Primary Academy - good

In an Ofsted report published on December 20, Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In an Ofsted report published on December 14, Walton Holymoorside Primary School in Holymoorside, Chesterfield, was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

2. Walton Holymoorside Primary School - good

In an Ofsted report published on December 14, Walton Holymoorside Primary School in Holymoorside, Chesterfield, was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Staveley Junior School at College Avenue in Staveley has been rated as 'good' across all categories in the Ofsted report published on December 11. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

3. Staveley Junior School - good

Staveley Junior School at College Avenue in Staveley has been rated as 'good' across all categories in the Ofsted report published on December 11. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Outwood Academy Hasland Hall has been rated as 'good' across all categories following a recent Ofsted inspection. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

4. Outwood Academy Hasland Hall - good

Outwood Academy Hasland Hall has been rated as 'good' across all categories following a recent Ofsted inspection. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldOfstedEngland