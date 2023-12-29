News you can trust since 1855
All 22 Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in December 2023 – from inadequate to outstanding

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here is the full list of 22 Derbyshire primaries, secondaries, colleges, pre-schools and nurseries that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated this month.

In an Ofsted report published on December 20, Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

1. Poolsbrook Primary Academy - good

In an Ofsted report published on December 20, Poolsbrook Primary Academy in Chesterfield was rated as 'good' across all categories. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google

In an Ofsted report published on December 14, Curbar Primary School at Calver Bridge, Calver, Hope Valley has been named as good. Behaviour and attitudes as well as early years provision have been rated 'outstanding'. The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'.

2. Curbar Primary School - good

In an Ofsted report published on December 14, Curbar Primary School at Calver Bridge, Calver, Hope Valley has been named as good. Behaviour and attitudes as well as early years provision have been rated 'outstanding'. The school was previously rated as 'outstanding'. Photo: Google

In an Ofsted report published on December 13, South Wingfield Primary School in Alfreton has received an overall rating of 'requires improvement'. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision are rated as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

3. South Wingfield Primary School - requires improvement

In an Ofsted report published on December 13, South Wingfield Primary School in Alfreton has received an overall rating of 'requires improvement'. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision are rated as 'good'. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Google

Staveley Junior School at College Avenue in Staveley has been rated as 'good' across all categories in the Ofsted report published on December 11. The school was previously rated as 'good'.

4. Staveley Junior School - good

Staveley Junior School at College Avenue in Staveley has been rated as 'good' across all categories in the Ofsted report published on December 11. The school was previously rated as 'good'. Photo: Brian Eyre

