All 18 North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in October and November 2023 – from inadequate to good

3 . Bradwell Junior School - inadequate

Ofsted report published on November 26 named Bradwell Junior School at Hugh Lane, Bradwell as 'inadequate'. This is following a monitoring visit in October during which Ofsted inspectors concluded that the school remains inadequate and requires special measures as 'leaders have made insufficient progress to improve the school'. The school was previously rated as 'inadequate' in November 2022. Photo: Jason Chadwick