All 18 North Derbyshire schools rated by Ofsted in October and November 2023 – from inadequate to good

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT

Ofsted inspectors visit schools across England to ensure that the educational institutions are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Here is the full list of North-East Derbyshire schools that have been recently visited by inspectors and rated during the last two months.

An Ofsted report published on November 27 has rated the Heritage High School in Clowne as 'good'. It is a great improvement for the school which was previously rated as requires improvement in February 2020.

1. Heritage High School, Clowne - good

An Ofsted report published on November 27 has rated the Heritage High School in Clowne as 'good'. It is a great improvement for the school which was previously rated as requires improvement in February 2020. Photo: Google

Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School at Chestnut Avenue, Eckington has been rated as 'requires improvement' in an Ofsted report published on November 16. The school has been rated as 'requires improvement' since 2017.

2. Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School, Eckington - requires improvement

Birk Hill Infant & Nursery School at Chestnut Avenue, Eckington has been rated as 'requires improvement' in an Ofsted report published on November 16. The school has been rated as 'requires improvement' since 2017. Photo: Google Maps

Ofsted report published on November 26 named Bradwell Junior School at Hugh Lane, Bradwell as 'inadequate'. This is following a monitoring visit in October during which Ofsted inspectors concluded that the school remains inadequate and requires special measures as 'leaders have made insufficient progress to improve the school'. The school was previously rated as 'inadequate' in November 2022.

3. Bradwell Junior School - inadequate

Ofsted report published on November 26 named Bradwell Junior School at Hugh Lane, Bradwell as 'inadequate'. This is following a monitoring visit in October during which Ofsted inspectors concluded that the school remains inadequate and requires special measures as 'leaders have made insufficient progress to improve the school'. The school was previously rated as 'inadequate' in November 2022. Photo: Jason Chadwick

In an Ofsted report published on October 20, Hill Top Tots Day Nursery in Dronfield has been rated as 'good' across all the categories. It is a great improvement for the school which was rated as inadequate in April this year.

4. Hill Top Tots Day Nursery, Dronfield - good

In an Ofsted report published on October 20, Hill Top Tots Day Nursery in Dronfield has been rated as 'good' across all the categories. It is a great improvement for the school which was rated as inadequate in April this year. Photo: Google

