Alfreton Nursery School - Outstanding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents, children and staff at Alfreton Nursery School, Alfreton are once again celebrating after Ofsted rated it Outstanding for the sixth time.

Inspectors said ‘This Nursery school is a special place for children to learn and develop. Its ambition is ‘to make every child’s unique learning journey an inspirational adventure’. This is lived out every day.’

Inspectors praised the school on its ability to nourish warm and trusting relationships, and as one parent said, echoing the views of many: ’This is the most wonderful nursery. I wouldn’t want my child to attend anywhere else’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Emma Haywood stated “We are so proud to have received a further outstanding judgement from Ofsted. Everyday is a pleasure to work in an environment where the interests of each individual child are cherished and where every child flourishes".

Outstanding

The school receives praise in the report for its learning environment, describing it as ‘enticing and well considered’ to spark ‘children’s interests and curiosity’.

Emma Haywood the Headteacher added ‘The Schools' open plan layout has curriculum zones designed to promote the development of personal and academic achievement, while the outdoor environment is unique and extensive including two forest schools’ sites.