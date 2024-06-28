Alfreton Nursery School - Outstanding
Inspectors said ‘This Nursery school is a special place for children to learn and develop. Its ambition is ‘to make every child’s unique learning journey an inspirational adventure’. This is lived out every day.’
Inspectors praised the school on its ability to nourish warm and trusting relationships, and as one parent said, echoing the views of many: ’This is the most wonderful nursery. I wouldn’t want my child to attend anywhere else’.
Headteacher Emma Haywood stated “We are so proud to have received a further outstanding judgement from Ofsted. Everyday is a pleasure to work in an environment where the interests of each individual child are cherished and where every child flourishes".
The school receives praise in the report for its learning environment, describing it as ‘enticing and well considered’ to spark ‘children’s interests and curiosity’.
Emma Haywood the Headteacher added ‘The Schools' open plan layout has curriculum zones designed to promote the development of personal and academic achievement, while the outdoor environment is unique and extensive including two forest schools’ sites.
"These inspirational outdoor areas are real adventure spaces for our children to challenge themselves, explore and learn imaginatively and creatively creating memories that will last forever."
