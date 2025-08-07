Advice and support on offer for Derbyshire students set to get their A-level and GCSE results

Thousands of students across Derbyshire are preparing to receive their A-level and GCSE results next week.

Post 16 results will be announced on Thursday, August 14 and GCSE results a week later on Thursday, August 21.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for SEND and Education Councillor Jack Bradley said: “I’d like to wish all our students who will soon be receiving their post 16 or GCSE results the very best of luck.

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to headteachers and school leaders, teachers, staff, governors, parents, carers and our wider school communities for supporting our young people through this important time in their lives.

“We know this time in the academic year and looking ahead can feel overwhelming for some young people, but there are so many options and support available to guide everyone through it, whatever happens on results day”.

Students who are not happy with their results should check with their school or college for more information.

Choices and next steps - support and guidance services

Students have lots of choices for their next steps. Whatever the outcomes the county council can help with free advice on a range of options for their futures whether it’s job hunting, apprenticeships, training or routes on to more education.

The National Careers Service (NCS) provides free and impartial careers advice, information and guidance and runs a dedicated exam results helpline for students taking qualifications.

Get help with your exam results | National Careers Service on the NCS website brings together all post-16 and post-18 education and training choices in one place.

The UCAS website contains information for students considering their options, on traditional undergraduate degrees through to apprenticeships.

Find out about apprenticeships via the National Apprenticeships Service: www.apprenticeships.gov.uk

Derbyshire County Council’s Adult Community Education Service offers courses to support essential skills and improve employment, career and training opportunities: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/adulteducation

Meanwhile, three events are being held later in summer where experts will be on hand to provider careers information, advice and guidance to help young people find local opportunities and support tailored to their needs.

They will be held at:

Chesterfield: The Quad, Derbyshire Adult Community Education Centre, Dock Walk, Chesterfield, S40 2GQ on Tuesday 26 August

Ilkeston: Ilkeston Library, Market Street, Ilkeston, DE7 5RN on Thursday 28 August

Swadlincote: Swadlincote Adult Community Education Centre Rink Drive, Swadlincote, DE11 8JL on Monday 1 September.

Students are invited to register in advance if they wish or just drop in on the day. Those aged 16 to 18 years are invited to come along between 10am and noon.

Students aged from 16 to 24 are welcome from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Find more information about the events and to pre-register here: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/yes

Councillor Bradley added: “Whatever results young people receive next week, and especially if they’re disappointed or worried about not getting what they hoped for or expected, there’s plenty of advice and support on offer for every student as they consider their next steps, be that at university or college, an apprenticeship or a career. We’d urge them to use it.

“At this important and exciting time in their lives I’d like to wish Derbyshire students all the best for the future and the many adventures ahead.”

A full list of Derbyshire results will be available from the Department for Education in the autumn.