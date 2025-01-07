Advance your education career at BLC

By Verity Hilton
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:20 GMT
Those who guide others often neglect their own professional development but help is at hand at Buxton & Leek College.

A number of our staff benefit from apprenticeship programs, including two Apprentice Instructor-Mentors in Hairdressing and Childcare & Education. Their role involves guiding apprentices through their programmes and supporting their employers to provide learning opportunities in the workplace.

Nicola Boswell and Elizabeth Maher, both experienced industry professionals, have successfully completed the Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher apprenticeship. This qualification, which includes the CertEd (Certificate of Education), has equipped them with the necessary teaching skills to excel in their roles as Instructor-Mentors.

By undertaking this apprenticeship, both Nicola and Elizabeth have not only enhanced their own careers but also contributed to the ongoing development of the college’s educational offerings.

Nicola Boswell and Elizabeth Maher

The Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher apprenticeship is a versatile qualification that can lead to a variety of teaching roles. Graduates of this program may work and teach in various sectors, including:

· Workplace training

· Further and adult education

· Higher education

· Offender learning

· Healthcare settings

· Voluntary sector organizations

This apprenticeship provides individuals with the knowledge and skills to deliver effective teaching and training, making it a valuable qualification for those seeking to advance their careers in education.

