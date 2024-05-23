Academy helping excluded students is rated as Good by Ofsted inspectors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An academy which helps young people who have been excluded from school has been rated as Good across all areas by Oftsed inspectors.

Esteem North Academy, which covers all of North Derbyshire, was praised for its work to build warm, trusting relationships with pupils so they feel safe and happy in school and are able to re-engage with learning.

Head teacher Janine Dix, who joined the academy two years ago, said she was particularly pleased inspectors noted how the staff work hard to give each pupil a fresh start. “I think for me, what I am proud of is that inspectors realised that we give each pupil a fresh start and aim to make progress for every individual from their own starting point,” she said. “This includes pupils’ academic ability, their attendance and their behaviour. They recognised that our six pathways provide bespoke options to meet pupils’ individual needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy is spread over three sites and inspectors visited all of them and were shown a ‘one academy’ ethos which Janine said has been a driving force during the past two years, creating a consistent approach across the academy.

The High Peak team celebrating the Good rating

Inspectors also commented on the positive behaviour culture, noting in the report that “staff have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour” and that the young people at the academy, aged five to 16, are encouraged to reflect on their reactions and behaviour. Janine said: “The academy has significantly developed over the past two years and this was acknowledged. Every new addition to the academy has been thoughtfully devised to be pupil focused with a strong intent.”

All pupils who join the academy do so part way through their education, which has often been disrupted and included long spells of absenteeism. All pupils have special education needs (SEN) and the inspectors praised the way staff work to ensure they have a very clear picture of each individual pupil’s starting point and the speed and accuracy with which they determine any additional needs or support required. Other areas of the inspection which were highlighted in the report included the academy’s success in closing gaps in knowledge and carefully designing curriculums which help equipt pupils with the knowledge and skills to return to mainstream education or, at older ages, gain qualifications which support them in making choices for their future lives.

Esteem North Academy, part of the Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, was created in 2019 when the previous North East Derbyshire Support Centre was converted into an Academy. The previous learning centre, when inspected by Ofsted, was judged to require improvement.

The Inspection was welcomed by Janine and the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chesterfield team celebrating

Janine said: “We were ready to have our hard work and dedication recognised. The academy continues to be transformed and developed and is going from strength to strength. The Inspection awarded the whole academy for the progress made over the past two years and the whole experience was resoundingly positive. I was thrilled with the Inspection report and the resulting judgement which was a very secure Good!”