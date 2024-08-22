A stunning and joyous day marks the end of a fantastic year Granville Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students were celebrating at Granville Academy in Woodville after collectively securing a hugely impressive set of GCSE results.

Against nearly every measure, results are up on previous years. Nearly 300 of the very top grades (7-9) were awarded to Granville students, with nearly two thirds of students also achieving a grade 5 or above in maths and nearly three quarters of students achieving at least a four in English.

Michelle Oliphant, Principal, said: “Across the board we have seen some real success. While the headline data is hugely pleasing, what is most important is what this means for our students. Not only are they smiling today, but they also now have the grades they need to start the next exciting step of the education or training.

Among the outstanding individual successes were four students who not only secured amazing outcomes but whose progress should also be praised:

· Ewan Saxon secured five grade 9s and four grade 8s, and on average achieved one grade above all of his targets.

· Louie Woods achieved 5 grade 9s and 4 grade 5s, and achieved three grades above targets.

· Matthew Little and Harry Drew both got at least 1.5 grades above each of their targets as they impressed by securing 16 grades 8 and 9s between them.

· Rayaan Belaidi achieved a whopping 3.5 grades above targets and secured three grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6s.

Louie Woods said: “I cannot begin to praise all of my teachers who taught in ways that were both enjoyable and informative. I am very relieved that my results not only met but exceeded my expectations. I would like to thank the Granville staff as a whole that have created such fantastic opportunities for me”.

Ms Oliphant added: “This rapid increase is testament to the clear direction and ambition we have within our academy to constantly improve and be “the best we can be” in everything that we do. That is why I am so proud that there are real successes in all our subject areas. 60% of students in GCSE PE achieving grade 9-7, and 35% of students in MFL achieving the same. We are also very impressed with our discrete Science results with 61% achieving grades 9-7 in Physics and all three disciplines achieving above 88% at grade 9-5.

“We are proud that our students have been exceptional in living the academy and Trust values and clearly have made the most of all the opportunities that have been afforded. Students and staff have worked hard showing resilience, determination and passion. It has been a pleasure for our staff to be part of our students’ success and we wish all of our families and students well as they move on to the next chapter of their story.”

The school, which is part of the de Ferrers Multi Academy Trust, has already had an impressive year after been awarded other national accolades. Over the last 12 months, Granville has secured a silver level BERT award in recognition of our curriculum offer that supports our students in 'Building Effective Relationships Together’ alongside two certificates acknowledging our attendance levels which were in the top 25% of schools with similar demographics and significantly above the national picture.

Kathy Hardy, the CEO of the de Ferrers Trust, added her congratulations to the academy by saying: “What a brilliant year it has been for Granville. At every level the community is moving forward with real pace and progress, and this is testament to the culture at the school and the strength of the community.

“We are hugely excited about the academy’s future – but today it is important to stop and reflect on what has been achieved over the last few years. The Class of 2024 has done themselves, and our community, proud.”