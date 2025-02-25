The children and staff at Matlock Preschool Playgroup would like to say a huge thank you to the Co-op for their wonderful donation.

Matlock Preschool Playgroup received a special visit from Gemma (Store Manager at Matlock Co-op) and Laura (Co-op Member Activator) who came to present a cheque for £250!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The preschool is a charitable organisation, providing care and education to children aged 2-5 years.

It also provides stay and play sessions during the school holidays where all the family can come along and enjoy some fun, games and socialising!

This amazing contribution of £250 will be used towards resources and equipment to support early literacy skills for the children.