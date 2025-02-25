A special visit to Matlock Preschool!
Matlock Preschool Playgroup received a special visit from Gemma (Store Manager at Matlock Co-op) and Laura (Co-op Member Activator) who came to present a cheque for £250!
The preschool is a charitable organisation, providing care and education to children aged 2-5 years.
It also provides stay and play sessions during the school holidays where all the family can come along and enjoy some fun, games and socialising!
This amazing contribution of £250 will be used towards resources and equipment to support early literacy skills for the children.