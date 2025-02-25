A special visit to Matlock Preschool!

By Danielle Winter
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
The children and staff at Matlock Preschool Playgroup would like to say a huge thank you to the Co-op for their wonderful donation.
Matlock Preschool Playgroup received a special visit from Gemma (Store Manager at Matlock Co-op) and Laura (Co-op Member Activator) who came to present a cheque for £250!

The preschool is a charitable organisation, providing care and education to children aged 2-5 years.

It also provides stay and play sessions during the school holidays where all the family can come along and enjoy some fun, games and socialising!

This amazing contribution of £250 will be used towards resources and equipment to support early literacy skills for the children.

