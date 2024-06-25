A new look for Buxton & Leek College's FE Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday 19th June Buxton & Leek College held its annual student celebration.

Students, staff, employers, and their families filled the Devonshire Dome as the BLC community came out in full force to celebrate achievements from the academic year. Solidifying its place as a leading vocational technical college, every award was sponsored by an employer to showcase the College’s strong industry links.

Daniel Elder from Rolls-Royce commented, “I was invited to the BLC awards representing Rolls-Royce and the Nuclear Skills Academy. It was a privilege to attend a fantastic evening celebrating the great work done by students at BLC and the support they get from the staff, families and carers. It was humbling to see so many students succeeding when faced with adversity in whatever guise that came. The event truly was a celebration of all the great things that the students of BLC have achieved and I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to spend some time being part of that. Well done to the team organising this event and thank you.”

Centred around students and following their feedback, the event had a different feel this year, as nominees and winners celebrated together on stage whilst their tutors presented the awards. Having tutors present their own students with awards allowed for a more personal touch, with mutual recognition being passed between students and tutors.

The Devonshire Dome, Buxton campus during BLC's 2024 FE Awards

Contributing to various parts of the evening, BLC students were at the forefront of the event, showing the public exactly what makes Buxton & Leek College wonderful. Carpentry & Joinery students handcrafted all the trophies, SEND students created the floral centrepieces, and Media students presented their end of year showreel around the Dome, as well as helping to photograph the event.

Angela Bradley, Operations Manager for BLC’s Learner Journey Team said, “A fabulous evening celebrating the hard work and achievements of so many of our young people. A great event to recognise their commitment to learning.”

Having been a firm favourite following their schools tour earlier in the year, The Mercians were brought back onto campus to end the awards evening with live music, creating an evening and atmosphere the students will never forget.