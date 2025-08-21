A moment of smiles and reflection at The Pingle Academy

Students from The Pingle Academy opened some impressive results this morning. Across the whole school there were a significant number of the very top grades, with students securing the outcomes they needed to access the next stage of their education!

Among the smiling faces were:

Robert Taylor who achieved 4 x 9s, 4 x 8s and 2 x 7s. Robert said: “I am absolutely buzzing about my results! I was told aged two that school would never be a success and I would never go far in life and am so happy to prove this wrong! Medical professionals always put my haemophilia above everything else, but I had a fire in my belly to succeed. Tonight, I will be celebrating with a curry and am excited to go Ashby Sixth Form. The teachers at Pingle are amazing and I’m really happy!”

Lenny Pegg was over the moon – and a bit shocked! - by his 4 x 9s, 3 x 8s and 3 x 7s, especially as he went from a 4 in his Biology mock exam to an 8! Lenny said: “I have to say a big thanks to Mrs Henegan for all her support, along with all the other teachers here. I’m heading to Ashby Sixth Form as I want to eventually get a degree in Economics and become an investment banker.”

Lenny Pegg and Robert Taylor - The Pingle Academy

Llana Tattersall has been working hard and has seen her efforts pay off with 4 x 9s, 3 x 8s, 1 x 7 and 2 x 6s. With the ultimate goal of Oxbridge then being a journalist in mind, she was delighted with her results but said: “I am glad I never have to do Physics again!”

Jensen Sherwood is another student celebrating today, with 1 x 9, 5 x 8s, 3 x 7s and 1 x 6. Speaking about his next steps he said: “I am so pleased to have got the results I wanted, and some even better! I plan to stay at The Pingle Academy for Sixth Form as I know they will support me through A-Levels and getting me ready for the future.”

Christopher Jones got 1 x 9, 4 x 8s, 4 x 7s, 1 x 6 and 1 x U. He is another student planning to stay on for Sixth Form at TPA, with the goal of being a quantity surveyor. He will be celebrating with a Nando's and is glad to never have to do further maths again!

Katy Wright is celebrating 2 x 9s, 1 x 8, 5 x 7s and 1 x 5 and is looking forward to starting her A Levels at TPA and eventually studying Pharmacy thanks to a passion for the sciences. She said: “Big thanks to the staff at Pingle, especially Mr Holland for Sociology and Mrs Turner for English. In fact, all my teachers have been great!”

Abbie Bott - The Pingle Academy

Abbie Bott was shocked by her 3 x 9s, 2 x 8s, 2 x 7s and 2 x 6s, but delighted overall! Her future plans are a little different as she will be joining The Royal Artillery in 25 days, with aims to be an officer and travel as much as possible!

She said: “I want to thank my teachers, so much! They have always been there when I needed help and I’ve felt really supported here.”

Michelle Oliphant, Executive Principal, said: “These students deserve a huge amount of praise. While it is important that all students look to the future with the results they have achieved, it would be wrong not to acknowledge that they joined our school at a time of bubbles, restrictions and distancing.

“Yet, they have come together to achieve so much! We are hugely proud of them.”

Kathy Hardy, CEO of Affinity Learning Partnership, added: “The last 12 months have been important for The Pingle Academy.

“Our students deserve a huge amount of praise for all they have accomplished. They are a remarkable group of young people – and the future is very bright for them. I wish them all the success they deserve”