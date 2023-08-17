A Level Results Day 2023: All the results and celebration photos from across Derbyshire

There were lots of happy faces at Netherthorpe School as students’ hard work paid off with ‘outstanding’ results for those who sat exams over the summer. Across the UK, 79% of those receiving results gained a place at their first-choice university – and that was also the case at the Staveley school with Sixth Form students gaining places at universities including Loughborough, Durham and Lancaster.

Netherthorpe has achieved its highest rate of passes at A* to B – 39% - since 2017, excluding the pandemic years. The school has also seen a number of pupils opting for degree-level apprenticeships locally for companies including engineering giants Rolls-Royce.

Eighteen-year-old Lauren Rodger was at Netherthorpe with her parents, Carla Quinton and Daniel Rodgers, to collect her results. She achieved straight As in business studies, maths and product design and is off to Northumbria University to study Design for Industry.

Lauren said: “Designing products for businesses has been my favourite subject since I joined Netherthorpe School in Year 7 and I’m so pleased that I’ll be able to study it further at university.”

Carla, Lauren’s mum added: “Lauren has worked so hard and put in a lot of effort. We’re really proud of her.”

Head boy, James Vernon, 18, is celebrating an A* in psychology plus two As in maths and PE by jetting off to Barcelona. He will study Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University in September.

James said: “I’m delighted that I got into my first-choice university. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Netherthorpe and received a lot of support from school whilst studying for my A-Levels. I’m looking forward to enjoying the rest of the summer and a trip to Barcelona.”

Other results included two A*s and an A in maths, history and physics for eighteen-year-old Riley Lockwood, an A*, A and B for Megan Ives, who is off to study law at the University of Leicester, and an A*, two As and a B for Sam Rhodes.

He said: “It will be strange not coming back to Netherthorpe in September as the school has been a huge part of my life. I’m looking forward to going to university – I’m off to study mechanical engineering at Lancaster University – and I’m so excited.”

Connie Fagan, meanwhile, achieved three Level Three Distinctions in Health & Social Care and will study Primary Education at Sheffield Hallam University later this year.

Headteacher Helen McVicar said: “I have been so impressed with the dedication and hard work by our pupils this year. Teaching staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that they were prepared and able to fulfil their academic potential and take the next steps in their educational journey. We are proud to be an inclusive school that gives all students an opportunity to increase their life chances and access competitive opportunities beyond school.”