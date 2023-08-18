News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

A Level Results 2023: 21 photos show Derbyshire students celebrating their results

The waiting is over for thousands of Derbyshire students as they got their A-level results.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:33 BST

Thousands of pupils across Derbyshire have received A level results – with many securing places at top universities and internships.

As students across the country could finally opened their long awaited results envelopes, A-level results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have fallen for a second year running with 27.2% of all grades being A* or A. It follows a spike in top grades in 2020 and 2021, when exams were cancelled because of Covid.

In Derbyshire, many students were anxious to find out how they did – with many successful pupils celebrating fantastic achievements.

These photos, submitted by proud teachers and parents, show students celebrating their big day.

The waiting is over for thousands of Derbyshire students as they got their A-level results

1. Eckington school

The waiting is over for thousands of Derbyshire students as they got their A-level results Photo: Eckington school

Photo Sales
Highlights across Eckington Sixth Form’s class of 2023 include a 100% A-level pass rate. 10.4% of the students were awarded with A* or A. and 34.2% of pupils achieved grades between A* - B.

2. Eckington School

Highlights across Eckington Sixth Form’s class of 2023 include a 100% A-level pass rate. 10.4% of the students were awarded with A* or A. and 34.2% of pupils achieved grades between A* - B. Photo: Eckington School

Photo Sales
Eckington students now head off to a wide range of destinations across the country including universities from Leeds and Sheffield to Manchester and Lincoln. They will be studying subjects such as maths and physics, psychology, quantity surveying, modern languages, screen writing, primary education and architectural engineering.

3. Eckington School

Eckington students now head off to a wide range of destinations across the country including universities from Leeds and Sheffield to Manchester and Lincoln. They will be studying subjects such as maths and physics, psychology, quantity surveying, modern languages, screen writing, primary education and architectural engineering. Photo: Eckington School

Photo Sales
Headteacher, Richard Cronin, said: “I am enormously proud of our Year 13 students. The excellent results of these young people demonstrate that education really does offer a passport to the future, as they now go on to access a wide variety of future education and career paths.

4. Eckington School

Headteacher, Richard Cronin, said: “I am enormously proud of our Year 13 students. The excellent results of these young people demonstrate that education really does offer a passport to the future, as they now go on to access a wide variety of future education and career paths. Photo: Eckington School

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireEnglandWalesNorthern Ireland